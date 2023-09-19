Joe Raedle

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reports their financial results after the bell on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023, the same day the FOMC releases their latest monetary policy update, so there will be lots of noise around the release.

Sell-side consensus is expecting $3.72 in earnings per share, on $21.76 billion in revenue for expected growth of +8% in earnings on a -6% drop in expected revenue, for the first fiscal quarter of '24. There is an operating income estimate of $1.32 billion being published by Refinitiv as well, which is looking for 8% y.y. operating growth if it's met.

This will likely be the first quarter in the last 4 - 5 that FDX has put up positive y.y. growth in EPS and operating income.

Last quarter, FedEx Ground carried the freight (pun intended) as Ground, even though volume fell y.y., saw operating margin expand 250 bp's y.y. even though Express and Freight were quite ugly and Freight was particularly ugly.

Volume was down y.y. against tough compares versus May '22 and that will work in FedEx's favor moving through the rest of calendar '23 and into calendar '24.

FedEx is still dealing with the post-Covid expansion in their operations that eventually came back to bite them, when the e-commerce business returned to a more normal rate of growth.

FedEx announced in early April '23 a reorganization of the three traditional business lines of Express, Ground and Freight, into one cohesive reporting segment to be called "One FedEx". Rather than rehash the press release, here is the quick detail cut-and-pasted from Briefing.com:

The headline announcement was FDX reiterating its goal of achieving $4.0 billion in permanent cost reductions, which it noted it was on track to reach by the end of FY25 (May) during its Q3 (Feb) call last month.



Perhaps the much more significant announcement was FDX transitioning each of its businesses into one organization called "One FedEx." This process will take time, with FDX splitting it into two stages. The first phase will be realigning the company's executive officer structure, with FedEx Ground CEO John Smith assuming leadership of all U.S. and Canada surface operations and FedEx Express CEO Richard Smith continuing his leadership of FedEx airline and international operations. The second stage will consolidate FDX's business lines into One FedEx, planned for June 1, 2024.



The combination of FDX's DRIVE initiative and One FedEx will result in an additional $2.0 bln in savings in FY27. Management is also optimistic that this transformation will boost operating margins to 10%, a considerable expansion from the 4.7% delivered in Q3, which represented a 90 bp decline yr/yr.

The new CEO Raj Subramaniam noted that the total cost savings is projected at $4 billion, which is / was 20% of FDX's total operating expenses of $20 billion as of the quarter ended May '23, so annualized, $4 billion is 5% of FedEx's total operating expenses of just over $80 billion in fiscal '23.

FedEx may end up doing more in terms of expense savings.

What's puzzling is that Raj said the operating goal of 10% was still the objective for FedEx management, which really isn't that much of an improvement historically.

When FedEx hit the 10% operating target in the past the stock was typically a better sell at that point, so the fact that FedEx management is still targeting 10% is either a disappointment or management has "under-promised" with the expectation that FedEx will "over-deliver".

If FedEx is going to remove $4 bln in expenses from the cost structure permanently, the operating margin should improve from historical levels and "peak" operating margin should be well above 10% - 11%.

Valuation:

valuation metric Stk pr: $252 3-yr avg EPS gro 19% 3-yr avg rev gro 3% 3-yr avg PE 12x price/sales 0.79 price/bk 2.45x price/tang book 3.26x price/cash-flow 7x price/free-cash-flow 24x dividend yield 2% Morningstar fair value rating $222 Click to enlarge

Source: valuation spreadsheet and FDX earnings reports

EPS and revenue estimate revisions:

FedEx EPS estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv ) FedEx revenue revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv )

FedEx fiscal year ends May of each year.

The valuation story around FedEx will be driven by the amount of free-cash-flow that will result from the re-organization and the removal of $4 billion or 20% of FDX's operating expenses.

Management hasn't guided to that yet, and may not but that is a significant plus if it happens and will likely reduce debt and improve share repurchases for the transport giant.

But that operating margin - if the expense reductions come to fruition - should also be able to expand beyond the peak 10% target it has in the past.

Here's a quick table on the trend in FedEx's historical operating margin:

operating margin 4-qtr avg 6% 12-qtr avg 6.9% 20-qtr avg 6.5% 40-qtr avg 7.6% Click to enlarge

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet

Looking at the quarterly results for FedEx, (and it's been modeled since 1999 or 2000) the last time FedEx hit a 10% operating margin was May '18, May '17, and May '16, and two of the three of those fiscal 4th quarters (FDX's fiscal year ends in May) the operating margin rose over 11%.

FedEx needs to move closer to 10% operating margin as an average, not just when all the stars align properly, in my view.

Technical analysis:

FedEx Monthly Chart (Worden)

Readers can see the substantial upside move in FedEx around Covid and how the stay-at-home or shelter-in-place edict drives a tremendous demand for FedEx Ground, and really all the FedEx divisions and then the sharp drop in the shares prior to the August '22 financial results as Express really took the brunt of that substantial pre-announcement a year ago.

FedEx is lapping that horrid August '22 quarter with the release on Wednesday night.

Conclusion/summary:

As someone who has never been a big fan of buying individual stocks in front of earnings releases, readers have to follow their own instincts, but with the FOMC release on Wednesday afternoon - and the typical market volatility associated with that release - the plan is to be patient with client money and see what the numbers look like for FedEx, particularly volume and yields.

FedEx laps a very easy quarter with Wednesday night's release, and will continue to lap easier quarter's through mid-24 (calendar year), but ultimately the planned $4 billion in expense savings (if it comes to that) will be the biggest driver to FedEx's valuation in my view.

In the valuation table above, note how "3-year average EPS" growth is so much larger than expected 3-year average revenue growth: that's the re-organization and analyst factoring in expense savings.

On that basis alone, trading at a 12x multiple, the stock looks cheap.

We still don't know how free-cash-flow will improve, which could drive debt refundings and potentially share repurchases. Because FedEx is a global high-fixed-cost transport giant, it was never a big share repurchaser, either consistently or in large quantities. The improved free-cash-flow could change that.

The fact that US economic growth and the US consumer in calendar 2023 have remained more robust than expected is a plus for FedEx, both in terms of volume and utilization of resources. China weakness not so much though, but I'd weight the US strength more heavily than the China softness.

Finally, the price of crude's strength impacts jet fuel prices, and is a negative, albeit covered by fuel surcharges, while FedEx recently announced a 5.9% rate increase for the coming season.

Personally, I've been surprised over the years how FedEx and UPS (UPS) have been able to sustain pricing power in almost all markets.

Clients currently are long a 2% position in FedEx, and the plan - depending on conditions - is to add on weakness.

Previous articles on FedEx: here, here and here.