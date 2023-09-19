Groomee/iStock via Getty Images

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) is an American designer and producer of manufactured homes. They also provide financing and home insurance. The company IPO'd in 2003 and has been one of the better performing small cap growth names.

Its competitor with the biggest market share by far is Clayton Homes, owned by BRK.A since 2003. I chose not to include WGO as a peer, even though there is some inevitable overlap. WGO's products are meant for recreational purposes, but that doesn't stop anyone from using it as a permanent home. Below are the return metrics versus their peers:

Company Revenue 10-Year CAGR Median 10-Year ROE Median 10-Year ROIC EPS 10-Year CAGR FCF/Share 10-Year CAGR CVCO 16.8% 12.5% 12% 43.9% 20.9% SKY 30.8% 14.7% 11.9% n/a n/a CCS 46.9% 11.5% 5.7% 47.9% n/a Click to enlarge

Shares have grown 27x since the IPO, and over the past decade operating margins have more than doubled. They've only recently begun to buy back shares, and have otherwise retained all earnings and enjoy growing returns on equity and invested capital.

The industry is inherently regional, as it doesn't make economic sense to ship homes more than a few hundred miles. This protects CVCO from competition, and also adds inherent value in lateral acquisitions, since each region enjoys its own moat so to speak. The US market for manufactured housing is projected to grow around 5% compounded until 2028.

Capital Allocation

CVCO has made smart acquisitions and never let debt get out of control while doing it. They expanded their production lines internationally for the first time with the Solitaire acquisition, giving them two more lines, now in Mexico. They've never paid a dividend, and only recently began lowering share count. Let's look at how the capital was allocated below:

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 EBIT 21 32 38 46 57 74 84 85 89 202 FCF 20 44 23 40 39 50 25 87 88 126 Acquisitions 28 2 16 141 Debt Repayment 14 12 8 8 8 8 27 20 3 9 SBC 1 2 2 2 2 2 3 4 4 5 Click to enlarge

Share repurchases were basically nil until 2021, putting $60 million into repurchases, followed by $103 million in 2022. I like finding a company that has just reached a point where they begin to meaningfully reduce share count, and think this is a good time for this strategy, but more on the price aspect in a bit.

Risk

The low rate environment of yesteryear was nothing but a boon to the company. This isn't their fault, but it's undeniable that during a different era of higher rates, their growth wouldn't have been at the high rate it was. So herein lies one of the biggest risks -- expecting the same kind of growth of the past two decades. The law of large numbers is an obvious factor in slower growth, but interest rates play a major role.

It could be easy to get caught up in the growth narrative that the company enjoyed so far, but the current rate environment simply means that fewer people will be buying houses than otherwise. All this boils down to is first getting realistic with your growth expectations, and then don't overpay. This is why I use a very conservative growth estimate in the DCF model later.

Valuation

There are cyclical companies that can sometimes overlap with legitimate compounders. A truly cyclical stock is one where picking the perfect spots is the only way to generate alpha. On the other hand, some cyclical stocks meaningfully grow the size and scope of the business decade over decade, but the stock price is an extreme roller coaster ride over the same time. CVCO is a case where the lines get a little blurred.

The home building industry is cyclical, but CVCO didn't get wiped out from the GFC, and they never let debt get out of control. I see this as a stock worthy of owning for the long run based on the quality, but the price is the issue for now. Let's look at the multiples versus peers:

Company EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B Div Yield CVCO 1 7 7.7 2.3 n/a SKY 1.4 7.1 8.2 3.1 n/a CCS 0.8 7.4 5.8 1 1.3% Click to enlarge

Based on the multiples alone, I think it's too early to know if this means the stock is cheap or not. US real estate hasn't gone down as quickly as many would have predicted given the rising rates. I too expected some noticeable decline in housing but it's going to take longer for this narrative to play out. Next is the DCF model:

This is why I'm taking a wait and see approach with CVCO even though it looks cheap on a multiples and intrinsic basis. I'm not saying the company needs to prove itself, but a declining real estate market should knock down the share price of a stock like this. That will be the moment to pounce. I don't see a high probability of real estate booming in the near term, however, simply being patient to see how interest rates affect prices is key here. I'd rather be on the sidelines with cash at this point than to go long on a stock that I think has a high probability of going lower, thus I give this stock a "hold" rating.

Conclusion

In spite of being in the right industry at the right time, CVCO has been a great growth story since the IPO, and it has improved in quality along the way. Capital allocation should be commended, and they are now in a good position to reduce share count as a way to boost EPS. I am a big proponent of this strategy, but I don't see now as the time to go long the stock.

The impacts of interest rates haven't played out in full yet, and have barely begun. I feel more comfortable in a cash position, in spite of the fact that I do really like the quality of this company. It may be a cyclical industry, but this company has been a great compounder, but I see too much downside risk in the short run based on higher rates being felt fully.