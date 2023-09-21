Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Philip Morris: A 5.4% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Rich Retirement Dream Stock

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Value stocks are currently undervalued relative to growth stocks, presenting a historic opportunity.
  • When value is this undervalued relative to growth, value historically starts rallying before a recession, as growth is slowing, which would be now.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. is the industry leader in terms of safety, quality, balance sheet, and management and is the industry leader in heat sticks.
  • Philip Morris is making higher margins on iQOS than cigarettes, and its margins keep improving as it enters new markets and boosts economies of scale.
  • Philip Morris is the industry growth leader, offering a very secure 5.4% yield today, 9.1% long-term growth, and 3X the return potential of the S&P through 2025. It could quadruple and blow away the S&P's 130% expected returns in the next decade.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

Cash is king, economic treasure and financial successful retirement conceptual idea with gold metal crown on pile of 100 dollar bills isolated on white background

Moussa81

Some investors have said that 2023 feels a lot like the tech bubble, and I can see why.

From 1997 to 2000, the Nasdaq tripled while the value stocks got cut in half. When you can make instant riches

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (each of which is beating the market in this correction)
  • my correction watchlist 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • exclusive email updates to all my retirement portfolio trades 
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
106.86K Followers

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

H
Hakan92
Today, 8:18 AM
Premium
Comments (44)
I had a good laugh throughout this article. Thanks for that.
The amount of non-sense written in it is just jaw-dropping.

"Philip Morris International Inc. is the industry leader in terms of safety, quality, balance sheet...." Were you asleep when Philip Morris marketed the 'light' cigarettes as being the safe alternative or just not born yet?

Revenue growth is non-existent as is evident from the income statements. Philip Morris' balance sheet is actually awful, with a net debt of a whopping $44.38B. That's about 30% of their market cap. Let that sink in...

"Philip Morris is making higher margins on iQOS than cigarettes, and its margins keep improving as it enters new markets and boosts economies of scale."

The economies PMI aspires to penetrate have extremely weak currencies. Some of the bigger ones likes Indonesia, Philippines and Turkey have lost more than half their value within the last 20 years. Turkis lira has notably lost 95% of its value. Increases in margins will never catch up to those declines.

As desperate as Philip Morris is to make their revenues in USD, it can't enter the US market with their iQOS products. They don't have the sales rights needed from MO after the spinoff.

On top of that, the high dividend yield you're so crazy about is what is contributing to the heavy increases in long term debt. Bumping dividends despite lagging earnings and declining revenue is how you default on your debt.

Tl;dr PMI is a joke of a company.
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Today, 8:25 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50.22K)
@Hakan92

Safety and quality as far as dividends.

Or do you disagree that the 54-year dividend growth streak A-rated dividend king has a dangerous dividend?

As of May 2024, PM will be free to sell the new iQos iluma products in the US.

Why are you so angry?

If you disagree with my analysis, that's fine. Present your data. You seem to be taking it personally, though.

The dividend isn't contributing to debt. They are not taking on debt to fund the dividend.
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 8:01 AM
Investing Group
Comments (54.58K)
Let's not forget that the old Philip Morris is now 4 different companies.

$MO
$PM
$MDLZ
$KHC

And that a $1,000 investment in $PM in 1925 would now be worth more than 300 million dollars.

So because I began buying $PM in 1970 and have never sold even one single share, I now receive 16 dividend checks every single year from $PM and $MO and $MDLZ and $KHC.

And whenever I walk to the bank with my schnauzer to deposit those 16 dividend checks, I sing that popular tune "We're in the Money."

"We're in the money
Come on, my honey
We'll never see a headline or a breadline today.
And when we see the landlord,
We can look that guy right in the eye."

Looking back on it, $PM was my default stock. Whenever I was not sure which stock to buy, I just bought more $PM. Because, let's face it, you can never have enough $PM in your portfolio.
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Today, 8:26 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50.22K)
@Buyandhold 2012

And thanks to management's brilliant decision about iQos, that conclusion is likely to hold true for the next 100 years.

Your heirs are going to be very glad you kept your shares.

Decades from now of course;)
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 7:43 AM
Premium
Comments (2.24K)
Great article and convincing until I remember, yea, it’s really about tobacco. I get over that momentarily, then I wonder whether or not MO’s distribution disparity might not be worth the risk between them. I don’t know, but I admit PM seems to get higher ratings. Stock prices often adjust ahead of facts, is there really a hot future for tobacco a decade out?
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Today, 8:28 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50.22K)
@hafen

PM's official plan is to stop selling cigarettes in their first markets by 2030.

And within about 10 years after that, no more cigarettes.

Nicotine has a bright future; cigarettes have none.

Altria is the first to tell you that.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.