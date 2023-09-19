Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walgreens: Don't Be Fooled - It's Cheap For A Reason

Sep. 19, 2023 4:00 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)5 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance faces significant challenges in its retail pharmacy model and profitability trajectory in the healthcare segment.
  • Walgreens has experienced a significant selloff, reaching levels last seen in early 2009.
  • I assessed that buyers have attempted to stem its massive capitulation last week. But it's too early to ascertain robust buying sentiments after the damage.
  • Despite that, it's possible that Walgreens' adjusted operating earnings could inflect back to growth in FY24, suggesting the worst could be close.
  • As such, investors looking for buy on maximum selling exhaustion should give Walgreens Boots Alliance some time to settle down, justifying its best-in-class "A" valuation grade.
State Of California Cuts Ties With Walgreens Over Company Not Carrying Abortion Pill In 21 States

Justin Sullivan

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is a company in transition. Following the recent departure of its CEO and CFO over the past two months, investors are rightfully concerned about the way forward. After all, Walgreens' retail pharmacy model has been under pressure

Pretty quickly I believe they will announce a new CEO & CFO. Even if for only an interim time period, getting these two positions FILLED will hopefully be the start back for this old line Dow 30 company. Still better would be two new good regular employee picks!

Make Walgreens (again) a Wallflower !!
That was the conclusion I came to as well. Seriously thought about taking a position, but the social ills impact it directly
Good analysis. I had chosen CVS over WBA, but recently got disgusted with CVS too. Drugstores are a tough business, and I am skeptical about whether the rotation of CVS from a pharmacy to an insurance and health company will succeed.
@ndardick another one I looked at and avoided for several reasons. I do think their day will come, but not for a while.
Maybe there is some hope since the Obamarama CEO got the boot, but, I wouldn't bet that the full extent of the damage done is yet fully priced in.
