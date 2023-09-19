Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer: Our Old Friend Math Threatens A Bear Case

Sep. 19, 2023 11:32 AM ET
Summary

  • The draft of the Environmental Impact Survey for the Dakota Access Pipeline has raised concerns about its potential closure.
  • Energy Transfer and its partners would lose all income and be responsible for $1.85 billion in debt if the pipeline stopped operating.
  • While that sounds scary, Energy Transfer is so large and diverse that DAPL represents less than 3% of its EBITDA and less than 4% of DCF.
  • There's little risk to the distribution even in the worst case: Coverage would drop from 1.87x to 1.8x.
  • After reading the EIS, I believe the probability that DAPL closes to be very low.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and its controversial Dakota Access Pipeline are back in the news since the U.S. Army Corps has released a draft of the Environmental Impact Survey, or EIS, recently. Fears of Dakota Access being closed, either temporarily or permanently, are back on

Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

robkrow profile picture
robkrow
Today, 12:13 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (659)
Helpful insights, math, and overview. Thanks,
Invest In Texas profile picture
Invest In Texas
Today, 12:05 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.33K)
@Fluidsdoc Thanks for a realistic view of what may or may not occur. You are 100% accurate that sometimes, common sense does prevail. In the upcoming election year, Crude Prices do indeed matter as it effects the masses, not just the anti everything's. Also, this could end up back in the court system. The SRST is going after the government, not DAPL and a change in party leadership could very well put an end to this nonsense. Remember which party was in control when the easement usage was revoked and who signed off on it. I still have the document copies. It was Jo-Ellen Darcy, who was the Assisant of the Army (Civil Works) at the time and it was an appointed position.

The last time I looked for Jo- Ellen, she was working for a 501 (c) (3) environmental group in D.C. making boku dollars.

If an closure order is issued, it's meaningless to the partnerships financially as you point out, but the optics aren't good for any of them.

Cheers.
manaman profile picture
manaman
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (1.72K)
Many years long ET, ET-E, EPD, MMP, et. al. I love raking in the distributions!

The idea that fossil fuels are on the way out is ridiculous. The world economy will collapse without fossil fuels and their distillates, etc ....

The current USA Admin. is WOKE and is plowing a path that welcomes the destruction of the USA economy and culture.

Who is going to pay for all this illegal immigration? TAXPAYERS?

I hope our nation survives the next 15 months of Biden and his follies?
p
p combs
Today, 12:02 PM
Premium
Comments (41)
Thank you for a sober, evidence based analysis of this issue (I always appreciate it when you and @Ray Merola write about ET). Of course, it matters when a large project is threatened. However, when you are at ET's scale, it just doesn't matter enough to mean you need to avoid owning it.

@Long Player has spent years bashing ET--which, is of couse, his right. What bothers me is not that that he doesn't like ET (bearish views on stocks we own are valuable to make us reassess our thesis) but that he misstates objective facts about the company, including, the time he argued that ET issued $5.6B in preferred stock in 2021 which was, of course, objectively false. Even after I pointed out to him that he was misstating this fact, he continued to argue that it was true--which let me know that he didn't know what he was talking about (at best). seekingalpha.com/...
Big Froggie profile picture
Big Froggie
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (93)
Long and dripping. Closure not likely. Mitigation via monitoring is likely scenario. Thanks
16192292
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (228)
Hoping Long Player read your article.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (7.48K)
I would imagine that $ET has already erred on the side of #4. They just have to show the COE we’ve done most if not all the conditions you might impose. Whether that’s enough for the Sioux (actually the people suing the government for the Sioux) is still up in the air.
castleman profile picture
castleman
Today, 11:49 AM
Premium
Comments (385)
I believe your math to be spot on. My only disagreement is the statement, the current Biden Admin. is sensitive to the price of oil. If they were they would not have, in the last 3 weeks, cancelled or withdrew Leases in the Gulf and Alaska and this week New Mexico. Now if you had stated the Admin. doesn't care about the price of Oil and the subsequent inflation it is creating, I would agree with you.
manaman profile picture
manaman
Today, 11:55 AM
Comments (1.72K)
@castleman The WOKE actions of the Biden Admin. make no sense at all?
R
Rhoda711
Today, 11:47 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.78K)
Nice balanced view.
Ptcamd77 profile picture
Ptcamd77
Today, 11:41 AM
Premium
Comments (1.11K)
That’s your opinion, but I would say you go ahead and keep the risk and the bloated price with the debt that they have sold out
pro8 profile picture
pro8
Today, 11:56 AM
Premium
Comments (10.44K)
@Ptcamd77 Numbers don't lie... especially when they are presented properly ... and that shows that ET is not introunle in any respect...
Milkweed profile picture
Milkweed
Today, 11:41 AM
Analyst
Comments (6.04K)
Thank you for once again providing some much needed reality and common sense.
Rich779 profile picture
Rich779
Today, 11:40 AM
Premium
Comments (1.45K)
Election years have a way of keeping lines open & prices low
36% ownership not a high risk nor is likely hood of pipeline being shut down
I'll keep my 60% of IRA & 401K in ET
T
Tinternwales
Today, 11:39 AM
Premium
Comments (60)
Thank you for your analysis. Long ET.
