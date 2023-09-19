Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PepsiCo: Why This Dividend King Is A Buy For Dividend Growth

Sep. 19, 2023 11:41 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)
Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • PepsiCo's core EPS payout ratio is positioned to remain in the mid-60% range in 2023.
  • Led by legendary brands, the consumer staple conglomerate's net revenue and core EPS surged higher by double digits through the first half of this year.
  • The company's profits can service its debt effortlessly.
  • My inputs into the discounted cash flows model and dividend discount model show PepsiCo to be trading about 4% below fair value.
  • PepsiCo's 2.8% dividend yield and 8.5% annual core EPS growth forecast make it an appealing buy for dividend growth investors.

Happy businessman and flying dollar banknotes

Money raining down on a businessman.

Prostock-Studio

Aside from death and taxes, another certainty in life is that as long as you keep breathing, there will always be bills that must be paid. This is what makes it so important for us as

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

