Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is one of the largest midstream companies with a market capitalization of roughly $75 billion. The company's share price was punished by several % from the announcement that it was acquiring a major U.S. gas utilities business Dominion Energy. Since then it's recovered, and as we'll see in this article, the company is well positioned for long-term returns.

Enbridge Transaction Overview

The company will acquire 3 gas utilities from Dominion Energy, building up its natural gas business and enabling Dominion Gas to exit.

The company will become North America's largest gas utility platform, with 7 million customers and an astounding 9.3 billion cubic feet per day. The cost of the acquisition is $14 billion USD which includes the debt that the company is assuming. The company is issuing several billion in new equity concurrently to de-risk its funding plan and expects the acquisition to close next year.

Enbridge Transaction Benefits

The transaction is expected to have numerous benefits for the company.

Dominion Energy is looking to get rid of assets, especially in a higher interest rate environment, and Enbridge is taking advantage. The company is paying 16.5x P/E which is relatively expense for the acquisition in the current interest rate environment, however, the company does expect it to be accretive in the first year because of the usage of debt.

Natural gas utilities continue to have decades of strength across the U.S. and it also provides the company with substantial diversification benefits.

Enbridge Growth Plan

The company expects the three assets together to have substantial growth potential.

The three companies that the company is purchasing are located in completely different parts of the country, Ohio, Utah, and North Carolina. In Ohio, the growth is negligible but the authorized ROE is much higher. In Utah and North Caroline the authorized return is slightly lower but the growth rate is much faster. Supported by inflation, the base growth rate is expected to be 8%.

These investments will provide reliable cash flow for the company and reliable and steadfast growth.

Enbridge Financial Risk

The financial picture of the company in relation to the purchase price is evident.

The company shows some concern with its balance sheet and whether it can continue taking on debt here. Already roughly a third of the acquisition price is the company's acquired debt. The company is issuing $4 billion of equity. From there, the company is looking at the potential for bonds, dividends, or other debt to make up the remainder of the price.

The company already has a substantial amount of debt, and while it remains within its target range, it is taking on substantial debt.

The company expects its dividend payout to sit at 65% of DCF with debt to EBITDA within the company's range post acquisition in 2025. It shows its expected range over time, but historically it's kept finding acquisitions and deals that are interesting enough to it that this range drops down. The company does have the benefit of increased scale and diversification.

In a higher interest rate environment, we remain concerned about the company's debt load. The lack of fiscal discipline tends to result in a dividend cut and a tough position for the company after any downturn.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the company's debt load in a rising interest rate environment. The company maintains a 4.0-4.5x debt to EBITDA ratio and it looks like rates will stay higher for longer. The company will be forced to rollover debt if it can't pay it down. That will hurt the company's ability to drive future returns.

Conclusion

Enbridge continues to generate strong cash flow and the company has made another move to diversify its portfolio.

The company is taking advantage of other companies moves away from fossil fuels, and this investment is strong. Natural gas will remain a core baseline fuel for a while and the company is taking advantage of that. The drop in share price means it now has an almost 8% dividend yield that it can afford and will continue to pay.

Putting this all together, Enbridge is a valuable addition to any portfolio, despite the risk. We'd like to see management work to improve its balance sheet at a risky time and drive substantial long-term shareholder returns. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.