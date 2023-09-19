Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ECB Gears Up To Shield Italian Banks From Windfall Tax: Intesa And UniCredit Dividends Are Safe

Sep. 19, 2023 11:54 AM ETIntesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (IITSF), ISNPY, UNCFF, UNCRY
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • In August, the Italian Government announced a windfall tax on banks' extra profits generated by net interest margins.
  • A first calculation saw the two major Italian banks - Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit - paying over €1.7 billion combined.
  • Yet, the European Central Bank has delivered a non-binding opinion warning Italy about the impact of the tax.
  • New draft proposals are to be discussed in the Italian Parliament, creating the need for an updated calculation on what the impact of the tax may be.

Tax Season: 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return Form

Supannee U-prapruit

Introduction

A little more than a month ago, the Italian government announced a windfall tax on the extra net interest profits banks are making thanks to higher rates. After Spain, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania, yet another European government decided to go

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.45K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IITSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.