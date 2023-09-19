da-kuk

Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) is a player in the field of Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology. This independent provider has carved out a niche for itself by focusing on a full-line AI lifecycle framework that includes Edge AI Computing, AI Big Data Platforms, and Vertical Application Services.

Gorilla has been in a near free-fall since its IPO in 2022, down nearly 89% over the past year. Revenue in 2022 was nearly cut in half from past years, and the company is unprofitable with negative cash flow.

Despite the performance on paper, I am bullish on Gorilla and believe this is an untapped opportunity to get in on a growth stock. Gorilla is in a rapidly growing industry and is signing lucrative contracts and partnerships not yet reflected in the financials. Management guidance, supported by contracts, is transformative and will make the company's cash flow positive in 2024.

With the value of current contracts alone, I get a conservative price target of $4.90, 236% upside to today's pricing. Wall Street agrees with a price target of $5.90, 304% upside to today's pricing. I rate this stock a strong buy with an upside opportunity to enter before the financials improve on paper and tolerable downside risk.

Gorilla Has Built A Strong Pipeline

Gorilla's current focus, AI edge computing, brings artificial intelligence algorithms and associated data processing capabilities to the 'edge' of a network, close to the source of the data. This approach significantly reduces latency, as data doesn't have to travel back and forth between a centralized cloud server and the device. It also enhances security by keeping sensitive data on the device and minimizes bandwidth usage.

Edge AI is increasingly used in applications where real-time processing and decision-making are critical, such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and Internet of Things devices.

Edge AI Market 2022 (Grandview Research)

Grandview Research believes Edge AI is poised to grow at a 21% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, taking the industry from $17 billion today to $66 billion in 2030. This represents a tremendous opportunity for Gorilla that they have already started to capitalize on.

Much noise has been made about the deal with the Egyptian Government, worth $270 million over three years or nearly 3x the market cap today. However, that is not the only deal that caught my attention.

In late July, Gorilla signed a strategic partnership in EMEA with British Telecom to deploy a "smart port" solution. In late August, Gorilla signed an agreement in APAC with Taiwan law enforcement for a 5G security project. This is also a high-value, multi-year agreement.

On September 13th, Gorilla signed a distribution partnership in LATAM with Protractics. Protractics will deploy Gorilla's AI and security technology to its existing customers. For Gorilla, this deal means cash flow and lower operating expenses while getting exposure to new markets.

Gorilla has successfully delivered deals across the globe, and the deals are providing multi-year commitments. As of 1st half 2023 earnings, Gorilla reported $300 million of confirmed business, and that was before Protractics. I feel this is a very strong, diversified pipeline that has locked in the company's baseline business for at least the next three years.

Earnings Guidance Transforms The Financials

Management provided the following guidance scattered throughout 1st Half 2023 Earnings.

$65 million in revenue for 2023

$90 million in revenue for 2024

Cash flow positive by the end of 2024

Maintaining or improving gross margin through quality of customers and projects

The guidance includes Egypt, but excludes any contracts signed after August 9th. While I would have loved EBITDA or Net Income guidance, I can imply a lot from this guidance. Assuming guidance is delivered, here is what I believe a P&L could look like:

Pro Forma P&L (Data: Seeking Alpha; Analysis: Author)

This pro forma assumes revenue guidance is delivered, gross margin % is consistent, R&D is consistent, and SG&A grows 30% annually. While the revenue growth in the out years is high, the Egypt deal alone can nearly deliver this growth rate. This P&L also drives $3 million of Free Cash Flow in 2024, as detailed in the next section.

DCF Signals Significant Undervaluation

Running a conservative DCF generates a price target of $4.90. I extrapolated the P&L above, assumed no major cash impacts (positive or negative), and consistent capex. From a sensitivity standpoint, an additional $1M of capex through all years is -$0.16 on the price target.

GRRR DCF (Data: Seeking Alpha; Analysis: Author)

Wall Street Analysts are even more bullish on the stock, with a price target of $5.90.

GRRR Wall Street Rating (Seeking Alpha)

The quant rating suggests a sell, borderline strong sell, and Gorilla even has a warning of possible underperformance.

GRRR Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

This goes back to the point that Gorilla looks terrible on paper. The quant rating is being dragged down by growth and profitability, which were dismal in 2022. The contracted work adds value to the stock and is not considered in the quant rating. Given my thesis on future value, I feel this does not fairly represent the stock.

Downside Risk

In my opinion, cash flow and failure to execute represent the largest downside risk to Gorilla. From a cash flow standpoint, the company only has $10 million of cash on hand but burned through $12 million in the first half of the year. That said, they had to ramp up spending for the Egypt contract, and revenue will start to come through in the back half. In addition, the company has untapped credit facilities to support the ramp-up.

The company also has a large climb ahead of it to execute new contracts. The projected 2024 revenue is double their historical revenue. This comes with risk for any company hoping to grow quickly, and they will need to capture value from these contracts to succeed.

Verdict

Despite appearing unimpressive on paper due to a challenging fiscal year in 2022, I believe the market has significantly undervalued Gorilla's shares. The company's projected revenue growth, driven by the Egypt deal and major contracts globally, places it in a strong position heading into 2024.

My conservative DCF analysis shows a price target of $4.90, with a significant upside to current pricing. With their bullish price target of $5.90, Wall Street analysts echo this sentiment, reinforcing the potential value yet to be tapped.

It's worth noting, however, that, like with any investment, there are risks. The greatest threats to Gorilla's outlook are cash flow uncertainties and potential challenges in executing its strategies. But given its prospects, I feel these risks are tolerable.

Based on these findings, my verdict is clear: Gorilla's stock presents a compelling investment opportunity. I rate this stock a strong buy and recommend investors take advantage of this investment window.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.