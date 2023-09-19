grinvalds

Investment Thesis

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) seeks to benefit from two secular trends. The first is a move of enterprises towards being digital native, while the second trend is that of enterprises moving towards platformization. This means that enterprises don't want to have to pay for many different solutions, they want ''one source of truth,'' to guide them in their decision-making.

As Workday describes itself, they provide ''trust'' to a company's two most valuable assets, its people and its capital, and thereby they provide a comprehensive solution for finance and human resources.

If we take a step back and think more holistically, what this boils down to is how much one buys into the idea that ''software is eating the world.''

Through that lens, Worday's stock is not expensive as it's priced at 32x next year's non-GAAP operating profit.

Workday's Near-Term Prospects

Workday is an enterprise software company with two main platforms, human capital management ("HCM") and financial management.

Workday's strategy revolves around cementing its position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating the complex landscape of modern work. Workday describes its mission as managing a company's two most important assets, its people and their money.

The company's value proposition is gaining strength as businesses increasingly consolidate their technology stack into integrated platforms. Workday's platform not only fosters productivity but also promotes agility, skills-based talent strategies, and a superior employee experience.

Workday's commitment to AI and Machine Learning is one of its standout features. Workday embeds AI and ML into its core platform while retaining a strong human-focused ethos. Altogether, this means that Workday strives to embrace AI technology to deliver meaningful and reliable results at scale.

Furthermore, as noted during its recent earnings call, Workday had a range of customer wins across healthcare, finance, and education sectors underscoring Workday's broad industry appeal.

Over the years Workday has consistently remarked that they are focused on innovation, AI safeguards, and responsible AI policy development. Its market leadership, financial performance, and upward trajectory in customer adoption reinforce its prospects for continued success in the dynamic world of enterprise software.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Stable At Midteens, What Does This Mean?

WDAY revenue growth rates

Recently, Workday's revenue growth rates have demonstrated a remarkable stabilization in the mid-teens range.

This consistency indicates that Workday is essentially in a strong position to maintain its mid-teens revenue growth rates for a considerable amount of time.

This insight is important and should not be easily, dismissed. Why? Because when a company is growing stably, it becomes predictable. And when its growth is predictable, management can work to maximize efficiencies and focus on increasing profitability, rather than working towards maximizing revenues, and that's precisely what's taking place here with Workday.

Profitability Profile is the Crown Jewel

In line with what we've already discussed in terms of stability, consider Workday's non-GAAP operating margins, and see if you can discern a rough trend.

Q2 2023: 19.6%

Q3 2023: 19.7%

Q4 2023: 18.5%

Q1 2024: 23.5%

Q2 2024: 23.6%

Q3 2024e: 23.5% (at least).

With time, Workday's underlying profitability has improved, at the same time as its revenue growth rates have stabilized in the mid-teens.

As a consequence of this steadfast improvement in profitability, Workday stands amongst a select number of stocks that reach 40% on the Rule of 40. Recall, that the Rule of 40 evaluates a company's health by considering the sum of its growth rate and profit margin, with a target value of 40% or higher, indicating a well-balanced thriving business.

Following on from this trend, if we extrapolate these improvements into fiscal 2025 (starting calendar November 2023), I believe this puts Workday priced at 32x next year's non-GAAP operating margins. A valuation that isn't extended for what is a business with a large total addressable market to grow into.

The Bottom Line

I believe that Workday is well positioned to benefit from two major trends: the shift towards digital-native enterprises and the growing demand for platformization.

In terms of valuation, Workday's stock appears reasonably priced at 32x next year's non-GAAP operating profit, considering its strategic position in the evolving software landscape.

The company's strategy revolves around becoming a trusted partner for organizations by providing integrated platforms that enhance productivity, agility, and employee experiences. Notably, Workday's commitment to AI and Machine Learning further strengthens its offerings.

With stable mid-teens revenue growth rates and improving profitability, Workday is well positioned for continued success in the dynamic world of enterprise software.