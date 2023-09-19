Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PLDT: This Telco Giant Is Very Cheap Now With Decent Growth Prospects

Sep. 19, 2023 12:28 PM ETPLDT Inc. (PHI)
The Prudent Equity Analyst profile picture
The Prudent Equity Analyst
18 Followers

Summary

  • PLDT is the oldest telecommunications company in the Philippines and has remained at the top spot for almost a century.
  • The company's Q2 2023 performance showed stable revenues and improved margins, driven by its home segment and decreasing inflation.
  • PLDT faces risks such as higher interest rates and tight competition, but potential risk mitigants and opportunities include decelerating inflation and sustainable innovation.
  • Its expansion and dividends are sustainable with its decent liquidity levels.
  • The stock price is very cheap, making this telco giant an excellent bargain.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

PLDT, Inc. (NYSE:PHI), traded as TEL in the Philippine Stock Exchange, is the oldest telecommunications company in the Philippines. It revolutionized communication after merging four telephone companies under GTE in 1928. With the Philippine Government Act 3436, it obtained a 50-year charter

This article was written by

The Prudent Equity Analyst profile picture
The Prudent Equity Analyst
18 Followers
I'm a full-time financial/equity analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.