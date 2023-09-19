logosstock/E+ via Getty Images

With a market cap of only €450m, Harvia (OTCPK:HRVFF) is easily overlooked. This Finnish company became public in 2018 and has set itself on a course for international growth.

Dreaming of retiring in style? Harvia could be your pick, as it benefits from an ageing population in a sector with ample opportunities for M&A.

Harvia has been producing saunas, hot tubs, infrared cabins, and related products since 1950. It went public in 2018 at a price of €5 per share. Steamed on by a COVID tailwind, its shares soared to 12x in July 2021. During the past two years, its shares took a strong dive and a modest rebound to around €24 today.

In the past few years, Harvia has become a small multinational with 600 employees, a market cap of only €450m, and annual revenues of around €160m. Despite its modest size, Harvia's excellent investor communications provide lots of detail and even the CEO's mobile number, should you have questions left after reading this article.

International sales

Harvia sells its products under its own name as well as several other brands that it acquired over time, such as Sentiotec (professional market), Almost Heaven Saunas (US consumer market), EOS (heaters), and Kirami (hot tubs).

Sales of heating equipment provide 55% of revenues, where management estimates a 21% market share. Saunas and Scandinavian hot tubs generate 28% of revenues. The third largest segment (10%) is the supply of spare parts and services. Given that the worldwide number of installed saunas is estimated at 18 million, repeat business arising from maintenance, repair, or replacement also forms an important source of revenue. It probably commands a premium price and is unlikely to be oversaturated with competition.

Harvia H1 2023 report

Harvia's main production facilities are in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Romania, China and the USA. The distribution of sales in H1 2023 is shown above.

Harvia has become much more international in recent years. In 2018 Finland accounted for over 37% of revenues, while in H1 2023 its share of sales was only 23%. At 11%, Germany is Harvia's second European market, while North America accounts for 28% of revenues. Importantly, North America is the only geography that grew in the past half year.

The sauna and spa equipment industry

The sauna and spa equipment industry is highly fragmented. Harvia's management estimates the global market size at €3 billion and reports that its share has grown from 2% in 2018 to 5% today.

Koncept Analytics, a research firm, describes a market of $4 billion with a 5% CAGR. Factors that support this growth are the aging population, increasing health consciousness, and a growing consumer inclination to wellness. Factors that may challenge growth are the increasing costs of professional treatments and a dearth of skilled technical professionals in developing economies.

In early 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic initially created an unfavorable impact on the market, as the demand for professional sauna and spa services declined rapidly. This was followed by increased home improvement activity that boosted demand for private saunas, hot tubs, etc. However, the inflation of energy prices and the European energy crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a steep decline in sauna usage and installments, particularly in Europe.

Nobody should be surprised that Finland represents one of the largest sauna markets. In such a mature market, the share of replacement in the installations is large. For example, 61% of installed saunas are estimated to replace existing saunas; for heaters and components, this is 77%.

Competitive advantages

In its investor communications, Harvia mentions its scalable business model, its proven track record of acquisitions, and its product/market approach, that includes "a global brand, a comprehensive product portfolio, and loyal customers across more than 80 countries".

The difficulty in assessing these is that most of Harvia's direct competitors are private companies and the lack of public data makes comparison of competitors hard. Examples are KLAFS (Germany) and TylöHelo (Finland). Qualitative comparisons of product catalogues and information from industry insiders suggest that product offerings are similar both in terms of quality and price.

Apart from specialized sauna and spa competitors, Harvia also faces competition from companies for which saunas are just one of their activities such as Duravit, a German manufacturer of bathroom equipment.

Although it is hard to identify clearly differentiated products amongst Harvia's offerings, financial data may suggest that the impact of competition on Harvia is relatively small, since Harvia is able to maintain relatively high operating profit margins (20-22%), even when it lost over 1/5th of sales during the past 12 months.

This may be explained by the fact that a sauna is a rather simple product that can be produced with relatively low-cost labor and materials, therefore providing the potential for high profit margins. Why then isn't competition more fierce and margins much lower? The answer could be in the fact that saunas are luxury products in most geographies, which are sold to rather price-insensitive customers and are often customized to meet their specific needs and preferences.

For sure, manufacturing and selling sauna and spa equipment isn't an industry that anyone can enter. To be successful requires insights into the latest customer trends, reliable suppliers for quality materials at affordable costs, and a strong brand that stands out in a crowded market. To sustain a successful track record requires partnerships with dealers, distributors, and installers to expand market reach and customer base and, in due course, the ability to add reliable revenue streams by developing into sauna installation, repair and maintenance services.

While most of the abovementioned factors seem to be present in Harvia and its subsidiaries, all of them can also be seen in most competitors. I therefore find it impossible to identify a truly strong competitive moat. Nevertheless, there are two factors that could help to keep competition at arm's length. Firstly, product safety regulations and the need for quality certification procedures will help to ward off price competition from unbranded suppliers. Secondly, Harvia seems more active in acquisitions compared to its competitors. This could give important competitive advantages in costs and market reach, particularly if it would be taken much further in the form of a 'roll-up model'.

Harvia's expansion strategy

Similar to the case of Pool Corporation, which I discussed in my previous article, Harvia is in an industry that lends itself to consolidation. The sauna and spa equipment industry is still highly fragmented and is not growing particularly fast, making new competition unlikely. At the same time, the industry seems to have good profit margins and the free cash flow can be applied to make acquisitions.

Since its IPO, Harvia has made at least one acquisition per year, focusing on vertical integration and geographic expansion. For example, in October 2021, a partnership was forged with Bergman Ltd, a Japanese reseller of European-made sauna heaters. Its purpose is to grow in the Japanese market where the goal is to open 50 showrooms, 15 of which were opened in all major Japanese cities during the first 12 months of the partnership. Like Finland, Japan has a long tradition of saunas and hot tubs and the industry is growing faster than the rest of the world.

In March 2023 Harvia announced the intention to create JV with Bergman of which Harvia will own 51%. This partnering with a local player is an interesting expansion strategy. It lacks the ambition of a typical 'roll up' that seeks market dominance in a clearly defined geography quickly, but it is a relatively low-risk and low-cost build-and-expand strategy that targets both vertical integration and geographic expansion.

Management and incentives

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO since 2016, left Harvia at in May 2023 to start as the new CEO of Kamux Corporation, a European car retail chain. Harvia's new CEO, Matias Järnefelt, left the role of CEO at 9Lives Oy, a Finnish healthcare service provider.

Looking at Harvia's bonus scheme, I conclude that the long-term incentive plan is transparent and shareholder-friendly. It has a three-year horizon and is determined by three factors: Total Shareholders' Return (50% weight), Organic growth (35%) and CO 2 reduction (15%). The latter was recently introduced at the expense of the Organic growth weighting.

This long-term incentive plan is fully paid in shares that are bought on the open market and therefore does not create meaningful dilution. For example, 16,000 shares were repurchased at the end of 2022. These are put on the balance sheet and at the end of the long-term incentive plan (3 years), they are paid out to employees who qualify.

Balance sheet

Harvia's total assets grew at a CAGR of 13% during the past six years to €209m at the end of 2022. Most of this growth was made during the covid pandemic with 26% in 2020 and 18% in 2021. In 2022 assets grew by only 3%, in part due to an exit from Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

At 40%, goodwill and intangibles make up a remarkably large part of the balance sheet. Also, current assets are large at 43% of which roughly half is inventory. This inventory more than doubled in 2021, probably due to covid-related supply chain troubles. It remained at that level in 2022, which means that if it is successfully reduced in 2023 this could provide a one-time boost of nearly double net profits. The remaining 17% of the assets are tangible non-current assets, mostly PPE. Harvia is therefore relatively 'asset light', I conclude.

Harvia financial reports

On liabilities there is nothing remarkable to report. The gearing ratio at 1.1, while equity makes up 47% of the balance sheet, and is growing due to retained earnings. Debt to Assets is at 53% and has been relatively stable for the past three years. Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA is 1.3, which is in the target range and Harvia's relatively low average interest expense at 3.2% results in an interest coverage ratio of nearly 10. In short, there are no solvency or liquidity concerns.

Income and cash flow

In the five years since IPO, revenues tripled (CAGR 23%) through acquisitions combined with a covid tailwind. During these five years the Operating and Net profits of Harvia grew at an impressive CAGR of 30% and 57% respectively. Its CAGR of EPS stands somewhat lower at 37% due to shares issuance in the years 2018-2020.

Harvia financial reports

Harvia likes to report on its ROCE and its cash conversion ratio (FCF divided by adjusted EBITDA) as measures for efficiency and cash generation. Interestingly, also in periods of revenues decline, such as in the past half year, Harvia manages to keep these efficiency measures high. For example, during the latest twelve-month period, revenues dropped by 22% while the net income margin only dropped by 8%, suggesting Harvia still has been able to increase its product prices.

Even more interesting is the trend in the Free Cash Flow Yield, as shown by the red line in the graph below. FCF yield over the same period increased from 1.5% to about 9% currently. Clearly, Harvia is showing restraint in capital expenditure and is demonstrating its ability to be highly cash-generative.

www.koyfin.com

The general impression I get from reading Harvia's financial reports and management interviews, is that they are focused on keeping profit margins high and are ready to accept sales fluctuations due cyclicality of the market.

Current market conditions and outlook

From 2019 to 2021, the combined effect of acquisitions and a hefty COVID tailwind more than doubled Harvia's revenues. However, during the past 18 months Harvia's fortunes reversed. The tailwind disappeared and the conflict in Ukraine lead to an exit from Russia, resulting in 6.4% loss of revenues. To top it off, the following energy crisis particularly affected demand in the important German market. By the way, in a recent earnings call Harvia's CEO explained that the average sauna session only costs 2-4 euros of electricity; so the energy price is not insignificant but shouldn't hold back most sauna owners.

In the Q2 earnings update, the CEO mentioned challenging and mixed market conditions, with declining sales due to low consumer confidence, elevated inflation and high interest rates. North America was the only market where sales increased during the past six months (+15.4%), while "work to accelerate sales in many Asian markets, including increasing our footprint in Japan through a joint venture, progressed well and according to our plans."

Note that Harvia never provides a short-term market outlook, but the CEO did suggest that the normal pre-pandemic seasonal pattern was returning. This means that demand is lower during summer and higher in the first and last quarter of the year.

Unfortunately, it is not very clear what this 'return to normal' really means for total revenues. Despite this uncertainty, it is encouraging that net profits have remained fairly strong and particularly FCF yield is close to a historic high (9%). Also working capital is declining in relative terms, although the capital conversion cycle is rising; a worrying sign shown in the graph below that will require management's attention.

www.koyfin.com

Valuation

Given that Harvia became public only five years ago and considering all the turmoil in the past years, it is hard to determine what should be a normal growth trend that we can use for valuation. Also the years before 2020 were special because Harvia received further capitalization and was yet to start its growth trajectory. Finally, the most recent half year results illustrate that there remains much uncertainty, as discussed before. These factors make valuation extra difficult.

Harvia has set long-term targets related to growth, profitability and leverage: an average annual revenue growth of more than 5%, an adjusted operating profit margin exceeding 20% and a net debt/adjusted EBITDA between 1.5−2.5x.

Despite the recent decline in revenues, its long-term revenues target should be easy to achieve for two reasons: 5% organic growth is in line with the global trend in the sauna and spa market and, although the road has been 'bumpy', Harvia has already been growing its revenues much faster; realizing a 5-year CAGR of 23% through acquisitions.

Also, Harvia's 20% operating profit margin seems well achievable. In fact, in the past five years its average operating profit margin was above 20% and even in the past 6 months its margin was 22.4% (adjusted). In short, assuming that Harvia's management targets will be achieved seems a safe bet.

When I base my DCF on this assumption and start with the 2022 figures, which also builds in some conservatism as sales were down after from bumper year 2021, this leads to my estimate that one can expect a 6.5% annual return for the coming 5 years. Obviously, this does not meet my hurdle rate for investing. Particularly since the outlook for Q3 is also not rosy. However, this estimate is based on conservative assumptions and I consider the risk of less than 6.5% returns very low. It can therefore be seen as a 'floor' for expected future returns.

Consider that if Harvia would indeed only grow by 5%, this effectively means that there is no M&A activity, which could direct even more FCF to shareholders (2022 dividend yield was 3.4%). On the other hand, if Harvia would defer dividend payment (€11m in 2022) in order to acquire and if we assume an acquisition price of 5xEBITDA, then it could grow its income by an additional 5% before incurring any extra debt.

Clearly, being cash-generative and well-financed, Harvia has many options to grow its business faster than its 5% target. The sector provides ample opportunities for M&A, whilst initiating joint ventures provides a low-risk approach to entering new geographies.

A few thoughts on risks

Harvia is a small company operating in a big world. Macro headwinds, energy prices and a slowdown in the USA (its only growing market today) will directly impact its business.

Harvia does not seem to have a strong moat to ward off competition, and despite an aging population that is rather price-insensitive, its sales growth will depend on an unwavering trend towards wellness.

Harvia regularly makes acquisitions and they could go wrong. For now, they have been quite successful, but bear in mind that its current CEO started only recently and still has to prove himself.

Harvia's share price has dropped from its high in 2021, but mustn't get too cheap because there is no majority shareholder to ward off a hostile take-over (the ten largest shareholders own 21% combined).

And finally, as I mentioned before, its short time as a public company and the major market turmoil of the past few years, makes valuation difficult.

Wrapping up

With a market cap of only €450m, Harvia is easily overlooked. It has margins that can handle headwinds, creates strong cash flows and pays a decent dividend.

Harvia's products benefit from the aging of the population and meet a steadily increasing demand for wellness products. Its sector provides ample opportunities for M&A, whilst initiating partnerships or joint ventures provides a low-risk approach to entering new geographies.

Debt is low, financing is prudent and investments are made from free cash flow. Although current headwinds may prove to be more sticky than hoped for, in these difficult times Harvia shows resilience.

Whilst today may not yet be the best moment to buy, the opportunity will come in the form of a share price dip or an improving outlook. Just wait and see, one day Harvia may be your pick to help you retire in style.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.