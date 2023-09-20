2 Magnificent Dividends To Generate Passive Income For Life
Summary
- Financial independence is a prerequisite for a happy and healthy retirement.
- Capitalize on Corporate America's pursuit of profit to boost your financial well-being.
- Explore two 9% yielding superstars to make your money work for you.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Dividend Opportunities. Learn More »
Co-authored with “Hidden Opportunities.”
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, about 650,000 Americans older than 80 were in employment in 2022. This was an 18% increase compared to a decade ago. Notably, ~50% of them maintained a full-time job.
Americans aren’t able to save enough through their younger years to support a comfortable retirement. As such, continuing to work often becomes less of a choice and more of a necessity. Financial independence is often considered to be a prerequisite to retirement. Passive income is one of the proven ways to achieve financial freedom, and there are many ways to generate this. You can spend a finite amount of time each day on work. Why not consider increasing your sources of income through means that don’t require additional time commitment?
You could write a book, pursue affiliate marketing, or invest in stocks or rental properties. Investing in dividend-paying stocks is the most passive of them all, as those payments keep coming in as clockwork with no effort needed on my part. Here are two attractively discounted dividend payers you can add to your portfolio to augment your income and bolster your retirement.
Pick #1: UTF – Yield 8.9%
The Biden Administration’s IIJA (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) aims at modernizing and improving various aspects of American infrastructure, from roads and bridges to broadband and clean water. Following this was the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act), which aimed to improve the stability and efficiency of the power grid and increase access and affordability of home energy efficiency and electrification projects. These historic legislations will continue to bring hundreds of billions of dollars over the next 5-10 years into critical sectors of the American economy where participating companies are well-established and competition is slim. Source.
The biggest beneficiaries of the IIJA are companies that build and maintain roads and railways, with hundreds of billions to be spent on improving roads and building new bridges. The energy sector is the IRA’s biggest beneficiary, with over $276 billion potentially flowing over the next ten years.
While monetary policy continues to be restrictive, the American infrastructure sector is uniquely positioned to win massive Federal funding to expand its moat and asset durability. And Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) is uniquely positioned to benefit from the inflows to this critical sector.
UTF’s top holdings are prominent firms providing essential services for our everyday lives, with the highest exposure (~33%) to electric utility firms that spend billions of tax-credit-eligible dollars on clean grid projects. These firms will subsequently obtain regulatory support to raise prices to customers, making them well-positioned to maintain profitability (and our dividend payability) through market gyrations. Source.
UTF operates with around 30% leverage, with a weighted average cost of all financing calculating to an impressive 2.5%. This is a solid bargain that retail investors cannot imagine in the current interest-rate economy. 85% of UTF’s leverage is fixed at 1.8% for a 3-year term. The remainder carries a 6% weighted average rate.
UTF pays monthly distributions in the amount of $0.155/share, an 8.9% annualized yield, and a steady track record since its inception in 2004.
Infrastructure firms are typically those that operate with debt on the higher side when compared with other industry sectors. The uncertainties over the Fed’s course of action with interest rates have created a sell-off in this essential sector. However, several segments of this sector are flush with capital to pursue capital projects, and many others are actively seeking acquisitions to bolster their portfolios at cheap prices. UTF itself trades at a 5% discount to NAV, presenting a bargain to add to this critical sector.
Pick #2: USA – Yield 10.1%
America’s financial markets are a highly sought-after institution by international investors, with the United States remaining the top destination for FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) inflows worldwide in 2022. As the home to some of the largest, most prominent, and highly innovative companies and top talent, the U.S. markets offer some of the most lucrative wealth-generating opportunities.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that combines three value-style and two growth-style investment strategies into a reliable dividend-paying machine. Source.
Currently, the most significant portion of the fund’s assets are invested in the beaten-up financial services sector and the dominant and powerful technology industry. USA has 147 holdings, with Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Nvidia (NVDA) being the top four, representing 11% of the fund. Source.
The CEF has a distribution policy aiming to pay out 10% of the NAV per annum. As such, when USA’s NAV experiences negative pressure in bear markets, investors will see the distribution amounts decline. This prevents the fund from cannibalizing itself to sustain a fixed payment. On the plus side, investors will automatically see growing distributions as markets recover and experience a bullish run. There is no hope and prayer involved; the predictability and calculability of the subsequent distributions are relatively straightforward (each quarterly payment is 2.5% of the fund’s NAV at market close on the Friday before each quarterly declaration date).
USA does not use leverage in its investment strategy, making it more correlated with broad market movement than an acceleration/ deceleration towards interest rate decisions. For FY 2022, 55.2% of the distribution was long-term capital gains, 40.11% ROC, with 4.69% as qualified dividend income, making it efficient from a taxation standpoint.
USA’s portfolio maintains a 60% value and 40% growth composition, making it suitable for investors seeking a highly diversified income investment. Source.
This CEF trades at a 4% discount to NAV, presenting a bargain to lock a 10% yield from this well-diversified fund built with some of the biggest and most prominent U.S. firms run by some of the most highly skilled leaders globally.
Conclusion
Passive income for life is the financial Holy Grail that many aspire to achieve. It is a state where your investments generate consistent and sustainable income without requiring you to work for it actively. Our Investing Group utilizes a well-thought-out combination of sustainably profitable corporations and safer and dividend-focused CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, REITs, preferred stock, and bonds to generate a lifestyle-supporting income stream for the foreseeable future.
We maintain a comprehensive portfolio of +45 securities, and our techniques heavily focus on maintaining and growing our passive income stream over time. We collect our dividends, invest a healthy chunk into attractive opportunities as they present themselves, and beat inflation to empower a retirement paid for by the hard work of Corporate America’s finest leaders.
This article discusses two of our picks that will propel your retirement ship towards its ultimate objective: reach a point where your passive income streams cover all your living expenses and allow you to pursue your passions, spend time with your loved ones, or travel the world. You deserve to enjoy these golden years stress-free, knowing that your financial well-being is secure. These 9% yields can get you started.
If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.
We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.
We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. I am the lead analyst at High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for 6 years running.
Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!
In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on this page to get alerts whenever I publish new articles.
The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)
In addition to myself, our experts include:
3) Philip Mause
4) PendragonY
We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:
High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTF, USA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)