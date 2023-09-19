Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

No Signs Of A Major Top Yet, Staying Long

Sep. 19, 2023 1:58 PM ETiShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), SPY, VOO, VTI4 Comments
Mean Reversion Investor profile picture
Mean Reversion Investor
147 Followers

Summary

  • The market does not currently show signs of a major top. I remain bullish until certain criteria are met.
  • When used together, the VIX, McClellan Summation Index and the 40-week moving average seem to provide a strong signal for when to consider getting cautious.
  • In the sections that follow, I will take you through these indicators in detail and explain my current investment stance.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mean Reversion Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

S And P 500, investing index concept

valiantsin suprunovich/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Mean Reversion Investor profile picture
Mean Reversion Investor
147 Followers
Worked for some of the largest asset managers in the world for just over 20 years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHB, VTI, SCHX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The views expressed herein do not constitute investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R
Rich.mcghee15
Today, 2:58 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
Thanks for sharing. I have the same outlook but now can use your combination of indicators.
100_long profile picture
100_long
Today, 2:41 PM
Comments (573)
Excellent write up
S
Seeburto
Today, 2:25 PM
Premium
Comments (4.07K)
Plenty of the market has not participated yet, much less approached a top.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.