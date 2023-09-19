Willowpix/E+ via Getty Images

The Materials sector enjoyed a strong 12 months following the stock market's March 2020 low. Over the past two-plus years, however, many names big and small in the resource sector have struggled amid supply chain issues early and global demand ebbs lately.

I have a hold rating on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) as it, too, struggles to break from a trading range and as housing market uncertainties weigh.

Materials Stocks Rangebound Since Q2 2021

According to Bank of America Global Research, Louisiana-Pacific, with sales of around $3.9bn in 2022, is one of the largest producers of oriented strand board (OSB) wooden panels used to sheath the exterior of a house during construction, with 24% market share in North America. LPX also has 15% market share in total structural panels. In addition, the company manufactures wood siding, engineered wood products (EWP), and plastic moldings. The firm has rewarded investors with share repurchases, but cash flow has been weaker lately.

The $4.2 billion market cap Forest Products industry company within the Materials sector trades at a high 36.9 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a near-market 1.65% forward dividend yield. Ahead of earnings late next month, shares trade with a moderate implied volatility percentage of 30%, and short interest on the stock is low at 3.1% as of September 18, 2023.

Back in August, LPX reported an operating earnings miss while revenue also fell short of Wall Street expectations. $0.55 was below the $0.67 consensus while the top line was lower by 46% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA likewise came in light and the firm projected Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $170 million, a bit better than the forecast at the time, based on current pricing for OSB. Materials prices remain a risk, and the firm's Siding segment produced earnings that were also soft as were margins. Shares gapped down hard after the lackluster report, falling from the mid-$70s to the mid-$60s. Last month, though, analysts at D.A. Davidson upgraded the stock to a buy based on the near-term profit expectation reset.

Key risks for the business include broad housing market weakness and lingering supply chain issues, unfavorable changes in home sizes, adverse shifts in OSB supply and demand as well as price volatility in key commodities. On the upside, if we see more encouraging data in the housing market, then this underperforming stock could recover quickly.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling sharply this year before the profitability picture improves in 2024 with further EPS acceleration by 2025. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is about on par with BofA's projection, though the street is more sanguine for 2024 earnings. Dividends should hold at $0.96 annually while the stock's P/E would retreat assuming a flat stock price and such steep earnings improvement. The firm has a near-market EV/EBITDA multiple, and LPX is currently free cash flow negative.

LPX: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

Given the volatility in its operating environment, if we assume normalized earnings of $4 and apply the stock's 5-year average of 14.7 forward operating P/E, then shares should be near $59, about where LPX trades today. Other valuation metrics are also mixed, suggesting that the stock is not a great value at the moment.

LPX: Soft Valuation Metrics

Compared to its peers, LPX appears weak. Its valuation rating is significantly below that of other industry players while the growth trajectory is also tepid. While profitability is decent, there is hardly any share price momentum, which I will detail further. EPS revisions are the bright spot, but much uncertainty remains when eyeing 2024.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows an unconfirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, October 31 BMO. Before that, the management team is slated to present at the D.A. Davidson 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference 2023 from September 20 to 23.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With shares near what I consider to be fair value, the chart is likewise unimpressive. Notice in the graph below that LPX is mired in a trading range between the upper $40s and about $80. That is a wide area, but buyers seem to step up to the plate with vigor only when dips into the low $50s happen, so that's where I would be a buyer of this stock. LPX took a peek at breaking out before the Q2 earnings report, but the bears slammed shares following the EPS and sales misses.

With shares waffling above and below the long-term 200-day moving average, there is no clear trend, and a significant amount of volume by price is apparent in the $55 to $70 range. A bearish breakdown under $48 would potentially portend a retest of the 2020 range highs in the $34 to $35 zone. A bullish breakout above $80 might suggest a measured move price objective to about $110 based on the current $30 range.

Overall, it is a messy chart and investors should wait for a break from this range or play it from the long side by buying in the low $50s anticipating a rally back to the top end of the range.

LPX: A Protracted Trading Range

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. The valuation is fair to me, while momentum is rather weak. Buying the stock on an approach to support in the low $50s appears to be a better risk-reward than scooping up shares today.