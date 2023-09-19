Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel Hopes To Reinvent The PC With Core Ultra SOC

Sep. 19, 2023 1:45 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)1 Comment
Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.1K Followers

Summary

  • The newest offering from Intel - codenamed Meteor Lake and officially called Core Ultra - offers what the company is calling its largest generational and architectural changes in 40 years.
  • The new chip integrates not only some important new design philosophies, chip packaging technologies and advanced technology support, it’s also the first Intel processor with an integrated AI accelerator, which Intel is calling a neural processing unit (NPU).
  • That NPU integration is a key indicator of the fact that we’ve entered into a critically important new era of personal computing, the age of AI computing.

San Jose International Airport Terminal Building

hapabapa

Long-time PC industry watchers know that new chip introductions are an important but often mundane part of the PC evolutionary process. After all, every year you can count on semiconductor giants Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD to

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.1K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Humble Eagles profile picture
Humble Eagles
Today, 1:53 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.98K)
I think the market was hoping for a back to school rollout, rather than Christmas, so the first Meteor Lake chips are still three months away. We may have to wait a few months for details, as PG shared little info. Of course, the haters will call this another Intel delay, but they promised it snd half of '23, so they can still make it by a week or two. My guess is that we won't really see much of Meteor Lake till sometime in '24.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.