AT&T: The Apple Curse

Sep. 19, 2023 2:42 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), T.PR.A, T.PR.C, TBB, TBCAAPL, TMUS, VZ
Livy Investment Research
Summary

  • AT&T stock has benefited from an uplift in September, but continues to underperform broader markets.
  • However, preliminary outperformance on iPhone upgrades kicks off a strong 2H seasonality environment. Paired with AT&T's disciplined approach on promotional activities, we expect a net tailwind to full year FCF.
  • Anticipation for stronger-than-expected 2023 FCF performance will also help cushion any incremental industry-specific headwinds (e.g. lead-clad crisis), without compromising AT&T's dividend payout.
  • This is likely to keep AT&T's 7%+ dividend yield at current levels intact, and lift sentiment for the stock in the near-term.
ATT Flagship Store Closes In San Francisco

Justin Sullivan

AT&T's stock (NYSE:T) has benefitted from an uplift in September. Much of its ~8% gains over the past month came after the iPhone 15 (AAPL) “Wonderlust” launch event last week. This is in line with anticipated

Livy Investment Research
