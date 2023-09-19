vadimrysev

In the ever-evolving world of drone technology, AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) emerges as a notable contender. Launching into fiscal year 2024, their remarkable momentum, characterized by significant revenue growth and record backlogs, underscores their dominance in the sector. However, amid this growth, potential challenges lie ahead, particularly regarding valuation and the shifting dynamics of the drone industry. While we recognize AVAV's strengths and the opportunities the market presents, we currently maintain a "hold" position on the stock, urging a balanced approach for investors. In this article, we delve deep into the company's performance, its strategic moves, and the broader industry context to provide a comprehensive perspective on its current standing and future prospects.

AeroVironment Inc. has kicked off fiscal year 2024 with a remarkable momentum. A Q1 FY24 revenue of $152 million, marking a 40% YoY increase, not only demonstrates the firm's robust start but also sets a historical precedent as the highest Q1 revenue in its history. But the milestones don't end there. The company's funded backlog, a crucial predictor of future revenue, soared to a record $540 million, up from the previous $424 million. Further accentuating this growth trajectory are the new bookings for the quarter, amassing a noteworthy $268 million.

Operational Excellence

AVAV's recent performance in the financial arena has been nothing short of stellar, particularly when we delve into the nuances of their profitability metrics. In the first quarter alone, their gross margin experienced a meteoric rise to $65.7 million. When you place this in the context of a year-over-year comparison, it's a monumental 95% increase, a testament to the company's thriving business model. But what's even more compelling is the expansion in the gross margin even as sales grew at a dramatic pace. Gross profit leaped from a commendable 31% to an astounding 43%. This isn't merely a reflection of enhanced sales figures; it paints a broader picture. It speaks to a company that's not just focused on boosting its top line but is also deeply invested in refining its operational framework, ensuring every dollar is spent wisely, and that any top line growth translates in to higher profits as well. Such a balance between revenue growth and margin expansion is indicative of a company that has not only a clear vision but also the operational prowess to execute on it.

With a steady stream of orders flowing in for products that have already proven their mettle in the market and the battlefield, coupled with robust, well-established processes, the future looks promising for AVAV. We fully expect them to continue to harness this momentum, capitalizing on their existing product lines, and further solidifying their position in the market and on the battlefield. This operational leverage, backed by their current product portfolio, augurs well for sustained growth and profitability in the coming quarters.

Segment Analysis

Delineating the performance by segment, the Unmanned Systems Segment prominently led the charge. It recorded a revenue jump of 45% YoY, accumulating $98.2 million. On the international front, the company is nearing the culmination of a significant $176 million Ukraine Foreign Military Sales Order. This order was primarily for the Puma platform which has shown itself to be pretty tough on the battlefield. But the remaining question is if there will be a further contract for the platform. Ukraine has dramatically expanded their own drone industry so it will be interesting to see if another contract is initiated. We believe that the public price point of $250,000 for 3 drones and 2 ground stations is a relatively high price point relative to Ukrainian Made drones. With that said the capabilities from AVA may be greater than Ukrainian drones.

The Loitering Munitions segment too showcased vigor. With a sturdy 34% YoY augmentation, a lion's share of this growth can be attributed to the soaring demand for its Switchblade systems, particularly from stalwarts like the USAI and the broader U.S. government. Many of these systems have been transfered to Ukraine. With so much of the conflict being focused on cost we believe it is important to analyze cost vs benefit of the Switchblade System. The Switchblade 300 has an anticipated cost of roughly $3,000 and the 600 has an expected cost to be much higher than that with an anticipated cost of $10,000 per unit. FPV drones backing a similar payload of the Switchblade 300 can be made for a few hundred dollars while the capabilities of the 600 are much greater and harder to duplicate. We believe that the Switchblade 600 is the most likely munition to be purchased in bulk moving forward. The question remains if the Switchblade 600 can make up for the volume that we expect to be lost from the 300 program.

The MacCready Works segment, responsible for a commendable 31% YoY revenue growth (equivalent to $23.2 million), is at the forefront of cutting-edge developments with the Stratospheric Solar HAPS program. Their innovative creation, the Sunglider aircraft, is already generating industry chatter and seems poised for a promising future. This aircraft can fly for an extremely long amount of time, staying in the air for months at a time. This aircraft can fly at extreme altitudes and can be used for a variety of missions.

In terms of strategic foresight, AVAV's decision to acquire Tomahawk Robotics for a cool $120 million is a testament to its vision. This acquisition promises to propel the company to the vanguard of the AI-enabled robotic control system landscape and the domain of open standard communication technologies. This acquisition improves their ground based systems portfolio and gives them greater exposure to that market.

Projections

Reflecting on its Q1 performance and the potential windfall from the Tomahawk acquisition, AVAV has recalibrated its FY 2024 guidance. The revised revenue outlook oscillates between $645 million and $675 million, projecting a nearly 20% increment. Additionally, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA estimates range between $117 million and $127 million, encapsulating about 18% of the overall projected revenue.

It's imperative to note, however, that amidst these buoyant revenue projections, the net income and non-GAAP earnings guidance remain unchanged, bracketed between $51 million to $59 million and $2.30 to $2.60 per diluted share.

Synthesizing this data, the first quarter of fiscal 2024 sketches a bright landscape for AVAV. The narrative woven by these numbers is compelling – a company experiencing unparalleled growth across all segments, boasting a record backlog, making shrewd acquisition moves, and relentlessly innovating. Their entrenched ties with defense sectors and a vigilant approach to emergent defense programs position them as a formidable force in the aerospace and defense industry. In essence, AVAV's harmonization of robust financials, strategic acquisitions, and a visionary leadership ethos cements its stature as a dominant entity in the sector.

Risks

In the ever-evolving landscape of drone technology, we've consistently pointed out the potential pitfalls and challenges facing AVAV. Among the plethora of risks, the issue of "capability per cost" emerges as a predominant concern.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine serves as a pertinent case study. As the war persists, Ukraine's indigenous drone manufacturing capacity has seen an exponential rise. This surge in drone production and utilization has exposed a crucial facet of modern warfare: drones, once considered high-value assets, are now often treated as expendable commodities. It's not uncommon to hear of numerous drones being downed or lost in a single day of combat.

Against this backdrop, the pricing model of AeroVironment comes into sharp focus. When juxtaposed with emerging market alternatives, the cost associated with AVAV's drone packages seems disproportionately high. This is particularly alarming considering the rapid pace at which drone technology is becoming democratized. As smaller manufacturers enter the fray, offering comparable or even superior capabilities at a fraction of the cost, the traditional pricing models are bound to face downward pressure.

Furthermore, as defense budgets worldwide are scrutinized and optimized, departments and ministries will invariably seek more cost-effective solutions. The value proposition of paying a premium for drones, especially when they're viewed as disposable assets in the theater of war, becomes increasingly hard to justify. Consequently, AVAV's current pricing strategy might not only diminish its market share but could also challenge its very relevance in the sector.

Historically, AVAV has been a beacon of innovation in the drone arena. Their pioneering efforts have undeniably shaped the trajectory of drone technology. However, in the current dynamic environment, resting on past laurels isn't an option. Startups and smaller entities, unburdened by legacy systems and bureaucratic inertia, are displaying remarkable agility. Companies like Anduril Industries are a testament to this trend. Their rapid innovation cycles, as opposed to AVAV's more incremental approach, position them favorably to capture a significant market share.

While our analysis has spotlighted certain systematic risks that AVAV faces, it's essential to view these concerns within the broader context of the drone industry. The undeniable fact is that the drone sector is on an upward trajectory. Even if AVAV sees a contraction in its relative market share, the overall pie is growing at such a rate that there could still be net positive growth for the company.

Recent industry forecasts are bullish about the future of drones, especially in the context of modern warfare and surveillance. Current estimates suggest a Compound Annual Growth Rate (OTC:CAGR) of an astounding 57% for the drone industry over the next decade. Such explosive growth indicates a market that's not just expanding, but doing so at a pace that can accommodate multiple players and a variety of technological offerings.

However, this optimistic projection isn't an open invitation for complacency. The vast potential of the drone market also means intensified competition. New entrants, both big and small, are attracted by the lucrative opportunities, and they come armed with fresh ideas, agile development cycles, and often, leaner operational models. In such an environment, merely maintaining one's current technological capabilities isn't enough. For AVAV to not just survive but thrive, a renewed emphasis on Research & Development is paramount.

Innovation will be the cornerstone of success in this rapidly expanding market. Companies that can anticipate the evolving needs of their clients, offer solutions that are both advanced and cost-effective, and adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape will be the ones that stand out. For AVAV, this means not just investing in R&D but doing so strategically. It involves identifying emerging trends, understanding potential disruptions, and positioning themselves as leaders rather than followers.

Valuation

When analyzing AVAV's financial health, our primary lens is its operating income. The rationale behind this choice is AeroVironment's solidified position in the drone industry. As a seasoned player, they've moved beyond the initial phases of market entry and establishment. Their consistent growth in revenue and a sizable backlog reflect their entrenched status in the sector.

Significantly, AVAV's operating income stands as a testament to its financial prowess. Reporting an income of $26 million against a revenue of $152 million, the company flaunts an enviable operating margin of 26%. To put it into perspective, for every dollar AVAV earns, 26 cents are retained as operating profit. This highlights the company's efficiency in managing its operational costs.

Although a recent quarter-on-quarter revenue decline could raise eyebrows, a deeper dive reveals encouraging signs. The company's backlog has grown substantially, leaping from $424 million to a notable $540 million. This not only forecasts a brighter revenue future but, at the existing operational margins, also points towards a potential operating income of approximately $130 million.

Financial stability isn't solely about profits; liquidity plays a crucial role too. With AVAV holding a total debt of $156 million against a cash reserve of $102 million, coupled with its positive operational metrics, there's no looming concern about its liquidity or continuity.

In conclusion, AVAV stands as a formidable entity in the drone industry. Its profitability, coupled with the sector's promising prospects and expanding market, positions it advantageously. As one of the rare entities focusing exclusively on defense-oriented drone solutions, its valuation reflects its uniqueness and potential. It currently is trading at an elevated premium relative to their peers.

On an initial glance at Seeking Alpha's metrics, AVAV might appear to be underwhelming in terms of valuation. However, a more in-depth analysis reveals that its real strength lies in a particular metric: the PEG ratio.

For the uninitiated, the PEG (Price/Earnings to Growth) ratio is a valuation metric that considers both the relative value of a stock and the company's expected earnings growth. It is calculated by taking the P/E (Price-to-Earnings) ratio and dividing it by the projected growth in earnings. A PEG ratio of less than one typically suggests that a stock might be undervalued given its earnings growth potential, while a ratio greater than one could indicate potential overvaluation.

In the context of AVAV, a favorable PEG ratio suggests that, when accounting for its projected earnings growth, the company might be more attractively priced than initially perceived. This becomes especially pertinent given the significant uptick in defense spending on drone technology. If AVAV can strategically position itself to harness this surge in investment, its current valuation becomes not only justifiable but potentially even attractive.

However, a word of caution is warranted. While the market landscape looks promising and AVAV has shown potential, it's imperative for the company to consistently demonstrate operational excellence and maintain profitability. These factors will be pivotal in determining its future valuation and overall financial health.

In our current assessment, given the existing data and performance metrics, we're maintaining a "hold" rating on AVAV. However, we remain vigilant and optimistic, awaiting signs of sustained growth and operational efficiency, which could prompt a reevaluation and potential upgrade of our stance.

Conclusion

AeroVironment Inc.'s fiscal kickoff for 2024 has been nothing short of inspiring, marked by a 40% YoY revenue surge and a record-breaking backlog. Delving into the segmented analysis, each sector, be it Unmanned Systems or Loitering Munitions, showcases a blend of growth and potential, with the MacCready Works segment hinting at future innovation with their Sunglider aircraft.

The company's strategic acquisition of Tomahawk Robotics for $120 million further underscores its ambition and foresight, promising to solidify its foothold in AI-driven robotic control systems.

However, the landscape of drone technology is continuously evolving, and with it, the challenges multiply. The Ukrainian conflict has thrown into sharp relief the concept of "capability per cost." As drone technology democratizes, AVAV's pricing model, in comparison to emerging market competitors, warrants scrutiny. The company's historical innovation must now be matched with agility, strategic R&D, and adaptability to ensure they remain at the industry's forefront.

While AVAV presents potential as a business, its current valuations don't seem to offer substantial upside for investors. Given these valuations, AVAV faces significant expectations, and there are notable risks to their competitive edge, especially as the industry shifts its focus from peak capability to sheer volume of capabilities. While we anticipate that AVAV will continue its successful business trajectory, it might pose challenges for shareholders seeking equity appreciation. Navigating these market dynamics, AVAV will need to tread carefully to uphold its valuation. We believe investors might find more upside in less conspicuous drone market players.

Currently, our recommendation for AVAV is a "hold." We remain optimistic about its future, underpinned by its strong financial position, strategic acquisitions, and a thriving industry backdrop. The onus is on AVAV to navigate these intricate and potentially lucrative waters with finesse and we are keeping our eye on them but are waiting to enter a position.