Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Headwater Exploration: A Low-Cost Heavy Oil Producer With A Track Record Of Growth

Sep. 19, 2023 3:17 PM ETHeadwater Exploration Inc. (CDDRF), HWX:CA
Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Headwater Exploration is a Canadian heavy oil producer that has grown production significantly in recent years.
  • The costs are very competitive for the company.
  • The free cash flow will increase going forward due to a higher production and a lower reinvestment rate.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Off The Beaten Path. Learn More »
oil pumps on sunset

ssuaphoto

Investment Thesis

Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX:CA) is a Canadian heavy oil producer, which has grown its production very aggressively over the last few years, in absolute terms, but more importantly, on a per share basis.

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my investing group, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
3.79K Followers

I enjoy my anonymity, which I think is underappreciated in today's world, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics and I have extensive experience with the investment management industry. I am the CEO of a small investment company. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries.

Presently, I am very focused on the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies. I am also invested in the uranium and oil & gas industries, due to underinvestments together with very attractive valuations.

I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer an investing group service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.

I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HWX:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.