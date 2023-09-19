Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford: UAW Strike Could Cost A Fortune

Sep. 19, 2023 3:41 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)F.PR.B, F.PR.C, FPD, GM, STLA, TSLA7 Comments
Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The ongoing UAW strike could cost Ford up to half a billion dollars in earnings per week of lost production.
  • What’s worse is that if the strike ends on UAW’s current terms, then Ford's expenses would significantly increase over the following years as well.
  • As such, there are questions about whether Ford will make significant progress and execute the turnaround given all the challenges that it currently faces.
Ford Announces Plans For New Electric-Vehicle Battery Plant

Bill Pugliano

The ongoing UAW strike could cost Ford (NYSE:F) fortunes as the company could lose up to half a billion dollars in earnings per week of lost production. What’s more, is that there’s also a risk that Ford could

This article was written by

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
6.74K Followers
My passion for investing started when I was studying at a Ukrainian high school. It was at that time when I took a small loan from my parents and opened a brokerage account to learn in practice what’s it like to own and trade stocks of real businesses. After high school, I enrolled at the university to study international relations and at the same time landed a job as a proprietary trader in a local prop firm.


It was there that I started to combine my academic knowledge with a passion for investing to build an all-weather portfolio that could overcome periods of constant economic and political uncertainty. Given the systemic shocks that have been happening to Ukraine in the last decade, I saw firsthand what’s it like to live in an environment where there’s too much unpredictability and no guarantee that your endeavors won’t fail. Despite this, I managed to show strong returns and since 2015 have been sharing some of my ideas here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bohdan Kucheriavyi and/or BlackSquare Capital is/are not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's/It's/They're solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Alohatoyou profile picture
Alohatoyou
Today, 4:38 PM
Comments (864)
Wondering why they even need a Unionized workforce? Much of their competition doesn't have one.
Alohatoyou profile picture
Alohatoyou
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (864)
It will cost them a lot more and maybe the whole company if they accept even half of the Union terms.
F
FunInvesting
Today, 4:23 PM
Premium
Comments (4.44K)
"UAW Strike Could Cost A Fortune"

to some of the workers who eventually can loose their jobs due to competition feasting on their ignorance regarding their $$ demands. The public is not naaive as they think they are and will go to the best built lowest car producers for the money they spend. This has been going on for many years. Why have they not been able to figure out this elementary economics equation???
Risk Advisor profile picture
Risk Advisor
Today, 4:21 PM
Comments (5.34K)
How it will end-

Both parties appear to be firmly entrenched. Two scenarios: 1) If the strike fund dwindles to near zero, Ford retreats and submits the proposal originally tendered on or about April 14th or thereabouts, 2) If Ford's weekly loses are so enormous that it cannot wait until the strike fund evaporates, it bargains for something less than the UAW's existing demands and adds contingencies allowing more to be paid by Ford if certain corporate actions are consummated.

For example, if Ford's plant in Sarrlouis Germany is finally sold, proceeds go to paying the UAW extra over time, or if Ford sells all of its interests in its partnerships in China to its Chinese partners, proceeds go to pay the UAW extra over time. Many other contingencies may be added to this list under this scenario #2. It is not inconceivable that some form of a contingency agreement may be reached.
A
All_Tesla
Today, 4:08 PM
Comments (23)
Jim Farley wasn’t joking when he said UAW demands could bankrupt Ford
TopGun2 profile picture
TopGun2
Today, 4:15 PM
Premium
Comments (1.75K)
@All_Tesla Ford's financials were never in great shape for many decades.
matttrakker profile picture
matttrakker
Today, 3:52 PM
Comments (1.98K)
I’ll keep my V8 thanks.
