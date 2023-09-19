Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Maersk Doesn't Need A Soft Landing To Be A Great Investment

Alexander Ebbinghouse profile picture
Alexander Ebbinghouse
655 Followers

Summary

  • Maersk is currently trading at nearly half of book value, representing a margin of safety for value investors.
  • The company has a robust cash position, with low debt-to-equity and strong potential for outsized returns from stock buybacks in future years.
  • Dividend yield is uncertain for the next 1-2 years, but will likely help to offset some of the near-term downside which stems from cyclicality.
  • Overall, Maersk seems like a relatively safe way to make a macro bet on the economy, with or without a soft landing contributing to returns.

Pile of shipping containers outdoors at night in Unilaska, Alaska.

RUBEN RAMOS

Investment Thesis

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, (OTCPK:AMKBY) or more commonly known as just Maersk, is one of the largest container shipping companies in the world and has its hand in nearly 1/6 of global trade with

This article was written by

Alexander Ebbinghouse profile picture
Alexander Ebbinghouse
655 Followers
I come from a family of long-term investors, and over the last several years I have immersed myself in the markets completely, trying to learn as much as possible. My brother, Adam Ebbinghouse, is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. My approach to investing has been a mix of value and growth, with an emphasis on microcap companies recently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMKBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Pipeless_Pauper profile picture
Pipeless_Pauper
Today, 4:53 PM
Premium
Comments (40)
Half of book value when 1/3 of EV is cash….. and BIG-1/6 of seaborne trade.

this is hands down the best value in the mkt.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.