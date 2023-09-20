Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It's The Best Time In History To Buy American Tower

Sep. 20, 2023 7:00 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)7 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs are down 26% while the S&P is only 4.3% off its record highs, indicating potential buying opportunities.
  • American Tower Corporation is one of Brad's Top 5 REIT opportunities. It's also the most undervalued at a 35% historical discount.
  • American Tower's yield is at record highs. From the perspective of income investors, it's the best time ever to buy American Tower.
  • American Tower's growth outlook remains its historical 13%, and combined with the exceptional ultra-value discount, creates the opportunity for Buffett-like 21% annual returns.
  • If you are comfortable with the risk profile, this world-beater fast-growing REIT is an Ultra Value buy. If you don't buy American Tower now, you just don't want to own it.
  Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha.

Happy excited man standing under money rain banknotes falling down

Viktor_Gladkov

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

During bear markets, bargains drop like raindrops in a monsoon.

Many people don't realize that the 2022 bear market never ended.

Like Morgan Stanley predicted, the market came close to new record

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
111.91K Followers

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 175,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (based on page views) and has over 111,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies (Wiley/Amazon).  

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:25 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.26K)
Thanks for reading.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Have a great day!
k
kmi
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (13.66K)
I like AMT and expect to add.

"AMT's yield is now at a record high of 3.5%. "

With risk free yields over 5% I think that's the only thing that matters to many. You forego some cap gains - if you think AMT will produce them which they may or may not, but if you're in it for the safe yield, well, the risk free yield is better.

Risk: I don't see 5g as a tower killer. I have TMo's Business Internet service and their 5g router. It's great, I'm happy (speed ~300mpbps). I use it as failover for my wired connection with Optimum Online, which is rock solid, also great.

Having both let's me compare. And the simple bottom line is wired is better in some cases, and 5g's convenience is better in some cases but ultimately 5G's range is short and obstacles matter. It's not going to undermine AMT's towers.

The real question is whether we will see future cap gains and whether we are happy with 3% yields if we don't.
e
epaez
Today, 7:58 AM
Premium
Comments (8)
Hi, I may be missing something but can you comment on the following:

"If interest rates are 0% and REITs like O and FRT are paying 5% cap rates (20X FFO) or interest rates are 20% and O and FRT are paying 25% cap rates and 4X FFO, the profitability of their businesses are the same." ...
"Want proof that this is the metric that matters and interest rates are 100% irrelevant?"

I get the ratio argument, but I don't think interest rates are irrelevant, is the statement above assuming you acquire a property on a 100% cash basis? Or are you assuming the REIT can pass on all interest rate increases to its tenants?
M
Murphy2013
Today, 7:54 AM
Premium
Comments (71)
So this would be a growth play basically? A 3.37% yield is certainly not enticing in the current income market.
J
JG in IR
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (84)
Hi Brad. Are you not concerned about the rise of Starlink and possible obsoletion of cell towers?
shorthgsh profile picture
shorthgsh
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (119)
This is an absolutely asinine statement:

American Tower's growth outlook remains its historical 13%, and combined with the exceptional ultra-value discount, creates the opportunity for Buffett-like 21% annual returns.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:26 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.26K)
@shorthgsh I will edit accordingly; the growth is estimated to be high single digits for AMT (muted growth for CCI).

Still very attractive total return prospects.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting!
