Joe Raedle

Thesis

in the Tools & hardware industry, few names have the brand recognition as Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), in North America and around the world. The manufacturer maintains a leadership position in the market despite a few hiccups in financial performance that have led to poor stock performance over the past years. In this analysis, I explore SWK's business attributes, financial performance outlook, and valuation attractiveness.

Over the trailing 12 months, Stanley Black & Decker has seen relatively poor performance, especially compared to the industrial sector. The stock has gained 6.88%, compared to the sector's impressive 19.78%, while also underperforming the broader market. Currently, SWK trades at $87.05 per share ($13.5B market cap), 17% lower compared to 52-week highs, while paying a 3.68% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Timeless Business Characteristics

To say that Stanley Black & Decker is an iconic U.S. brand with a rich history would be an understatement. Incorporated in the 1850s SWK has been a staple player in the industrials sector. Especially after merging with Black & Decker in 2010, the company has reinforced its dominant presence on a global scale.

Today, Stanley Black & Decker is a leading global provider of hand & power tools, as well as outdoor products and accessories. The company also provides a range of engineered fastening solutions and attachment tools for infrastructure applications. An attribute that makes SWK interesting within the industrial sector is the fact that the company's products cater to both commercial (construction professionals) and retail consumers (homeowners and outdoorsmen). This allows for both enhanced growth attributes and better pricing capability.

In terms of geographic diversification, approximately 63% of SWK's total revenues originated from the U.S. in 2022, 15% from Europe, 12% from emerging markets (which offer represent an excellent growth potential for the company), and 5% from Canada. While diversification across different markets is evident, the company has still room for improvement in its global marketing strategies.

The company maintains two major segments. The Tools & Outdoor segment accounts for approximately 85% ($14.4B in 2022) of total revenue and carries the company's most popular brands like DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER® and others. The Industrial segment brings in 15% ($2.5B in 2022) of total revenue and primarily markets engineered fasteners, fittings, and various engineered products aimed toward commercial use.

A year ago, in August 2022, the company completed the divestiture of its Oil & Gas business, as well as its Convergent Security Solutions business. This has been in an effort by the company to realign its business strategy and refocus on its mainline business.

Financial Performance Concerns

Over the past few years, the company has seen stagnation in terms of revenue growth, with the exception of the last fiscal year (2022) when a significant 10% increase in sales was recorded. Still, profitability has shown signs of struggle, with gross margins steadily declining from 35% in 2018 to 26% in 2022, and reaching even lower levels in the first quarters of 2023. Cash flow generation has also shown a lack of consistency over the years.

Tikr.com

Of course, as a company in the Industrial sector Stanley Black & Decker is expected to present cyclical characteristics and experience pronounced effects from macroeconomic cycles as industrial activity slows and expands. Its strong retail consumer appeal, however, should at least to some extent offer some protection from extreme cycle variability.

For analysts, 2023 is forecasted as a down year for the company with significant declines in sales and EPS. Over the next couple of years, however, SWK is expected to record moderate growth in sales, coupled with an improving profitability outlook.

SA

In the last earnings call, management pointed to tempered consumer spending as a hold-back factor, despite seeing relatively strong demand for the Tools business. Homebuilding activity also seems to rise compared to earlier in the year, indicating a possible strong finish through December. Management also reigned in expectations, narrowing free cash flow projections and capital investment over the short term.

Cost Reduction & Margin Improvement

In the 2022 10-k report management highlighted the need to improve its cost efficiency after strategically realigning the business. A $2.0B cost reduction program has been announced to that effect aiming to increase margins back to 2018 - 2019 levels.

The margin decline observed over the past few years for Stanley Black & Decker seems to continue so far into 2023. The company's gross margin retreated to 21.2% in Q1 2023 (compared to 29.3% in Q1 2022) and 22.4% in Q2 (compared to 28.4% for Q2 in 2022). Operating income also retreated to 0.3% and 2.3% for the first two quarters of the year respectively. Although margins have somewhat expanded in the last quarter it is, still, too early to tell whether the company's cost reduction plan will have the desirable effect.

For a company that primarily makes a blue-chip attractiveness case for investors, cost-effectiveness is key and also synonym, for the most part, with cash flow productivity. As we will see below, the company makes large dividend payments to shareholders, requiring significant cash outflows for the business. Improvements in cash flow production will be a key bullish indicator for investors to look for going forward.

Working Capital Management & Leverage

Working capital management represents yet another challenge for SWK, primarily concerning the cash-generating velocity of the business. In 2023 receivables have increased substantially ($1.7B in Q2 compared to $1.2B at the end of 2022) despite moderate sales performance. Inventory on the other hand has seen a decrease, despite still being high ($5.3B for Q2) signaling improvements in operations.

A line in the balance sheet that may concern analysts, is spotted in the Liabilities section. Long-term debt has increased significantly over the past decade, from $3.9B in 2015 to $6.1B in 2023, representing around 40% of market capitalization.

Increasing the Appeal through Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker's mature profile and proven business model make the company a popular choice among dividend-oriented investors. Currently, SWK pays a sizable 3.68% dividend yield, much higher than the market average. The company has 50+ years of dividend growth, reiterating management's commitment to shareholders.

Over the past 10 and 5 years, dividends have increased at CAGRs of 5.0% and 4.7%, underperforming, marginally, in this respect, the industrials sector average growth rates. Over the past quarter, dividends also saw a slight increase, with the quarterly dividend now amounting to $0.81 per share.

One area of concern mentioned earlier likely has to do with the company's ability to continue its dividend growth trajectory, given its recent profitability struggles and low free cash flow productivity. Overall, however, SWK gets an A+ score from Seeking Alpha Quant on dividend safety and consistency.

Valuation Signals

The company's valuation metrics offer mixed signals for investors. Low profitability has led to inflated P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios, significantly higher than sector averages (forward EV/EBITDA of 16.5x compared to 11.0x for the sector). On the other hand, both price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios (0.84x and 1.4x respectively) can definitely be interpreted as inexpensive, both compared to sector and market averages. Overall, it is fair to say that current valuation multiples paint an ambiguous picture regarding the stock's attractiveness.

Final Thoughts

For the investor that sees the company succeeding in its cost reduction and refocusing efforts, the current valuation might represent an attractive opportunity. As seasoned dividend investors might also look at SWK as an appealing option, we should not overlook the significant risk factors that may hinder future performance, namely growth challenges, profitability struggles, and increasing leverage.