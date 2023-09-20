Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FXE: Stay Short The Euro On Weak Eurozone Economy

Sep. 20, 2023 7:15 AM ETEuro / US Dollar (EUR:USD), FXE, USD:EUR
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • Shorting the Euro continues to be a winning trade as economic fundamentals diverge between the US and the Eurozone.
  • The ECB's recent interest rate hike had a muted effect on the Euro as traders are worried about weakening economic growth.
  • Traders who are short the FXE via put spreads may want to take profits as the Euro is deeply oversold. But fundamentals argue for continued weakness.

Falling Euro Chart

alexsl

A few months ago, I recommended investors short the Euro (EUR:USD), as economic fundamentals continue to diverge between the Eurozone and the United States. Since my article, The Euro has depreciated 3% against the US dollar, one of the weakest

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.71K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of EUR:USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.