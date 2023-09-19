Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Gold Forum Americas 2023 Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 19, 2023 3:46 PM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), ABX:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.53K Followers

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) Gold Forum Americas 2023 Conference Call September 19, 2023 12:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Bristow - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jackie Przybylowski - BMO Capital Markets

Jackie Przybylowski

So our next presentation this morning is Barrick Gold, and we have President and CEO, Mark Bristow presenting today. Mark was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Barrick, effective January 1, 2019, following completion of the merger with Randgold Resources. And previously, since its incorporation in 1995, Mark was the Chief Executive officer of Randgold following his pioneering exploration work in West Africa. Thank you very much, Mark, and we look forward to your presentation.

Mark Bristow

Thank you, Jackie, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I just wanted to – before I start, just reflect on the terribly sad news about Philip Pascall's passing this morning. An icon in our industry and a African pioneer, and I'd like to extend mine and all our condolences to Tristan and the family at this time.

So moving on. In 2019, we set out to build an exceptional gold and copper business with a focus on Tier One assets run by a standout team, delivering real value and growth in a sustainably profitable way. Today, I believe we can demonstrate success and more importantly, how our strategy will continue to deliver well into the future. Please take note of the cautionary statement, and you can also find that on our website.

As with everything we do, that is at Barrick, we set a clear roadmap to transform our business into the world's most valued gold and copper mining and exploration company. This included targeted M&A, rationalizing non-core assets, strengthening the balance sheet, and a considered capital allocation strategy. Since 2019, we have focused on delivering on those plans, and as I'll show you, we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.