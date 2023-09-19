Alex Wong

The proxy index fund

Continuing with my belief that now is a time to "bet light" in the market, I'd like to revisit Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B). When I say "bet light", I don't mean reserve funds on the sideline or not bet at all, the purpose is to be more broad-based and diversified until the house loses its advantage. As an individual who likes to concentrate bets in broad market corrections or bear timelines down 10-20%, now is a time frame where I am enjoying broad-based bets.

I currently have 4 broad-based plays on my whiteboard with Berkshire Hathaway as one of them. The others being some self-indexing strategies, The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). This is a strong buy in my mind and a place where I'm sticking at least a quarter of all new money going into the market. I truly believe that while Berkshire Hathaway functions effectively like an S&P 500 total return matching index fund over time, it does have some advantages that many of us have not yet considered.

Hedge your risks

Alluding to my aforementioned broad-based strategy at the moment, I believe Berkshire Hathaway has some advantages over broad-based index funds. The most important is that Berkshire is an actual equity rather than an ETF. They are not a bank or a fund. Their assets are divided into wholly owned businesses and diversified US-based stock holdings. One somewhat untested aspect of ETFs has to do with the funds being attached to an investment bank. Charles Schwab (SCHW) with their various funds has been a subject of scrutiny in some index investment circles.

Questions have arisen and there are Q&A videos circulating, wondering what would happen should Schwab fall into the precarious situation of going into receivership and having investors tied up in their ETFs at the same time. Some basic research seems to place the situation into two categories, either A, the underlying holdings would be liquidated and cash returned to investors, or B, the ETF would be run by an acquiring manager should Schwab be taken over.

I own SCHD in decent amounts and would/do continue to buy, but I must admit, it would test my mental fortitude should that situation arise. Vanguard seems immune to similar issues being that they never acquired a banking business as Schwab did. Cash sorting has begun to hurt Schwab's returns on investment and CEO Walter Bettinger has even said that they've reached out to clients and encouraged them to sort cash into higher-yielding money market options. It seems Schwab at this time is unable to offer a competitive yield in deposit, sweep or savings products.

While this excellent fiduciary example is to be appreciated, it could put more pressure on Schwab as interest rates continue to rise. I am going to also assume that Schwab's client base is more aware of yields and available options for yield than other SIB institutions with a wider variety of clients not attuned to the market. Schwab says all managed funds are as "bankruptcy remote" as possible, all held by a custodian and inaccessible by creditors. I believe it and believe they are 100% safe. However, should such an event occur, then the total return of Berkshire is likely to outperform from then on by proxy of existing. There could be index tracking errors in an ETF should such an event occur as well.

I would also like to reiterate that I love the Dow Dividend 100 index and constituencies. SCHD is unique and apparently the only US product that tracks the index. Keep holding, keep buying.

The market and blackjack

Ed Thorp is a Buffett friend and contemporary, a math professor who ran a very successful hedge fund and one of the first ultra-successful blackjack card counters. He also happens to be one of the largest single holders of Berkshire Hathaway stock. An excellent book, A Man For All Markets, is a book that blends the mathematics of blackjack with the mathematics of the market from a mathematician's perspective. Here is what Thorp had to say when he first set out to beat the house in blackjack:

I decided to begin by finding the best strategy to use when I knew which cards had already been played. Then I could bet more when the odds were in my favor and bet less otherwise. The casino would win more of the small bets, but I would win a majority of the big wagers. And if I bet enough where I had an advantage, I should eventually get ahead and stay ahead.- Ed Thorp, A Man For All Markets pg. 67

Yes, an oversimplification of counting cards in blackjack, but the basis of the risk mitigation is the assignment of values to cards in a deck. As the cards are dealt, you either add or subtract values, keeping a running tally in your head. When enough cards have been dealt that you know the deck holds advantageous cards, bet heavy.

When it came to long-term stock market strategy recommendations from Thorp for the majority of his friends, and eventually himself, he found that either index funds or similar vehicles were the best to mitigate the house advantage. He eventually chose Berkshire Hathaway.

How many cards left in the deck?

For me, the deck is a combination of economic uncertainties combined with the price level of the market. For a few of the uncertainties we have:

Student loan payments start in October 2023. Interest rates continue to squeeze corporate profits and inhibit debt refinancing. Interest rates continue to squeeze home buyers and CRE operators. Interest rates possibly have a serious effect on investment management companies that have integrated financial institutions. Credit could freeze up should banks find themselves with too many defaulters.

The other part of the deck is simply the price level of the market, using the SPY ETF as a proxy, let's see how far we are from previous highs:

Data by YCharts

Whilst not over the highs, we are close and getting closer to matching it. I would argue that we are in a far better situation now than the last time we irrationally were at the S&P 500 high. This is the easiest-to-question card of uncertainty in any market. When you see a pullback of 10-20% from current levels, that's when this negative card gets removed from the deck.

52 Cards in a deck, 52 weeks in a year

Similar to a deck of cards, we use 52 weeks as our time frame maker for highs and lows, the rolling year in weeks. I believe it's better to evaluate our deck in this recent time frame than in the time frames of the distant past. The earnings of the S&P 500 should grow along with inflation. Thus we are in a new market every year. The only time I would look to periods before our rolling 52 weeks in the previous is "if" we are in an earnings recession. Currently, we are not.

10-20% is a great psychological marker to get the pundits buzzing and the fearful shivering. The laws of Beta would tell us in these instances, the already "good" deals with higher-than-market betas will become "great" deals and be de-risked just as we begin to assume they are the riskiest. Before this card is drawn from the deck, bet light.

As an example last year, I was recommending Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), (GOOGL), and Meta (META) heavily. This was during the tech crash and broad market 10-20% pullback. My bets were squarely on that trinity of cash flowing, de-risked darlings and not centered around broad-based investing. I was probably going 90/10 concentrated at that point whereas I'm currently going 90/10 indexing to single buys at this point.

In short is this, betting heavy is traveling up the risk curve. Diversified equity funds and holdings companies like Berkshire Hathaway are at least in the middle of the risk curve. Cashing your chips and going home is at the extreme left with longer duration high quality credit just ahead of it. Betting on single names and large caps are on the medium right. Small caps, distressed credit and private equity/alternative assets are on the far right. It's my opinion that staying in the middle most of the time is the best strategy with ventures to the medium right as the house loses their advantage which is over-valuation and excess greed.

Holdings

Back to Berkshire Hathaway. Why is this one of my favorite indexing avatars? An index fund not in a mutual fund or ETF form? Because the business is conservative and there are zero cards I can fathom that would ever put the company into receivership needing to sell its underlying holdings and businesses.

Their last reported 13F filing for Q2 2023 included $348,194,055,552 in managed 13F securities and a top 10 holdings concentration of 91.26%. Berkshire Hathaway's largest holding is Apple Inc (AAPL):

Whalewisdom.com

While this does look like a huge bet on Apple Inc., this gets misconstrued quite a bit. As Berkshire's returns are almost as heavily dependent on the private side and cash equivalents. Let's take a look at the balance sheet composition:

Seeking Alpha

Focusing on just the cash and cash equivalents side alone shows $147.37 Billion in cash. Of course, cash does not mean the same thing to Berkshire as it does to the common Joe. These are highly lucrative short-term investments, bonds, and money markets. It's been estimated by some that Berkshire stands to make nearly $4 Billion in interest income this year alone:

Shanahan's forecast of $3.7 billion in interest and other investment income (I&OII) this year is more than double the $1.7 billion that Berkshire made from that source in 2022. Moreover, it's around six times higher than the roughly $600 million the conglomerate collected in 2021.

For those of us content to play the money markets, short treasury, and high-yield deposits, Berkshire is a 14% cash equivalents play as a percentage of total assets. Taking into consideration the total Berkshire asset value of $1.04 trillion minus the total liabilities of $490 Billion, Berkshire has a net worth or net asset value of $551.7 Billion dollars. That would make cash about 27% of the total net worth of Berkshire. Warren Buffett prides himself on engineering Berkshire into a high-net-worth, ultra-low risk machine with cash pouring into the coffers from all angles.

One thing that I've admired about Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger is that they've always advised to stick to the short end of the yield curve for any portion of funds, not in equities or businesses. This may be one of the wisest practices that gets overlooked by the company. If you want to deploy funds into equities when times are their bleakest, your fixed income "safe" side of the balance sheet will get crushed if the tide turns because of rate hikes if you are in long duration bonds.

As rate cuts send the market up and rate hikes often send the market down, the investor should always stay on the short end of the curve unless the long end is yielding 6% more than the S&P 500 dividend average. The 6% mark was a Peter Lynch piece of advice. With the S&P 500 yielding 1.5% in dividends, the 10-year should yield 7.5% to be a feasible investment. You'll make far more having intact, deployable funds right when you need them than getting 1-200 BPs of alpha for going out a decade or more on your bond purchases versus short duration bonds or money markets. Warren Buffett is currently having his cake and eating it too with this long-term yield curve inversion.

Privately held businesses

If we assume that the Berkshire Hathaway company is 14% cash on $1.04 trillion in assets, then long-term investments, or the holdings company of publicly traded stocks would be about 38% based on the most recent balance sheet. The combined total is 52% of the assets, the other 48% would be privately held company-related assets. Therefore, Apple's exposure at about 50% of the holdings company is only a 19% net value in the overall company.

Logically speaking, a halving of Apple stock should only affect the asset value of Berkshire by about 9.5%. However, should Apple ever crash to that effect, the presumed effect on Berkshire would probably be overblown and a great buying opportunity ensue. To be blunt, I'm not worried about the holdings company being overly weighted in Apple.

Just how big is the universe of Berkshire Hathaway's privately owned businesses? Let's have a look:

Berkshire Hathaway

The near-record $110 Billion in TTM operating profit is in large part due to this wonderful collection of businesses. Most are owned in full without market exposure, this is in essence the other half of the proxy index fund. The diversification at Berkshire is enormous when you include the private businesses with the public holdings company.

Berkshire Hathaway Balance Sheet

Total return and my 3 favorites

Data by YCharts

Above we can see the performance of my favorite index funds to the total return performance of Berkshire over the past decade. While Berkshire appears to be ahead at the moment, I have also written recent articles and taken snapshots when The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) has been ahead and times when SCHD has been ahead. I believe over time, the performance should be roughly similar, and are all my favorite indexing vehicles. The best thing about Berkshire is you don't have to pay any taxes on your dividends since they are internally compounded. Keep in mind that these total return charts cannot take into account the taxable effect on dividends in non-tax advantaged accounts.

Book value

Data by YCharts

Warren Buffett uses book value as a proxy for value in Berkshire stock. The point at which he would initiate buybacks. He believes the value of the holdings + private businesses and insurance float is worth at a bare minimum one and a quarter times book value. While about the stock is currently .25 X above that standard, it's still as good of a broad-based investment option as I can think of.

Summary

Similar to Thorp, I see the value in holding Berkshire as one of my passive vehicles of choice. It tracks the S&P 500 total return very well and possibly beats it if we were to back out taxes paid on dividends in taxable accounts. The other benefit is this is a stock and not an ETF run by an asset manager. It hedges some of my worry about the pressure some of these integrated asset managers/banks may face. Although any risk in this category is remote, I am still neurotic enough to want to cover all my bases.

As there are 52 cards in a deck, there are also 52 weeks in a year. Wait till the house loses its advantage before getting too excited about single names besides index fund avatars such as Berkshire Hathaway. I strongly believe that even mediocre companies can beat the index, in the long run, should you buy the stock at the right price and cease buying after the fear subsides. For now, Berkshire is a strong buy. A play on both the indexes and the short end of the yield curve.