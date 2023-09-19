Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HRGLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 19, 2023 4:29 PM ETHargreaves Lansdown plc (HRGLF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.53K Followers

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCPK:HRGLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 19, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Olley - CEO

Amy Stirling - CFO

Ruchir Rodrigues - Chief Client and Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rhea Shah - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Lowe - Citi

Enrico Bolzoni - JPMorgan

Gregory Simpson - BNP Paribas Exane

Alex Medhurst - Barclays

Andrew Crean - Autonomous

Charles Bendit - Redburn Atlantic

Justin Bates - Canaccord

Mark James - Investec

Haley Tam - Credit Suisse

Ben Bathurst - RBC

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Dan Olley

Okay. Well, good morning, and welcome to Hargreaves Lansdown's 2023 Full Year Results. Thank you so much for taking the time to be with us today, and I'm delighted to be here speaking to you at my first Investor presentation as Chief Executive. Before I start, let me quickly walk you through what we're going to be covering today. It's only been a matter of weeks since I started as CEO, but I thought it might be helpful, if I explain why I'm so delighted to have joined the organization.

Well, I think there's a great opportunity to link our purpose with what I'm hearing from clients and people around the U.K. around saving and investing, and why that will drive purpose-fueled growth at HL. I'll then give a quick summary of my initial areas of focus as I onboard over the next six months before handing to Amy Stirling, our CFO, who I think you all know, who will take us through last year's financial results. We will then be joined by Ruchir Rodrigues, our Chief Client and Commercial Officer, who will talk about our growth strategy pillar. I'll then give a quick summary, and we'll move on to Q&A.

So, let me first tell you why I'm

