Energy (XLE) Vs. Tech (XLK) Is Like Djokovic Vs. Federer
Summary
- The Technology sector, particularly the "magnificent-7" companies, has dominated the market in 2023.
- The Energy sector has seen a resurgence due to rising oil prices, outperforming Technology in the past 3.5 months.
- Both sectors have seen positive earnings revisions, with Energy remaining underweight despite its impressive performance.
2023 has been dominated by the Technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) generally and by the "magnificent-7*" particularly.
*Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), Alphabet Inc (GOOG) (GOOGL), Nvidia Corp (NVDA), Tesla Inc (TSLA), Meta Platforms Inc (META).
It's safe to say that the excess performance of these growth/AI-driven stocks is the main reason that the S&P 500 index (SP500) hasn't suffered a 1.5%+ drop in 100 days (and counting).
Nonetheless, in spite of the 2023 Tech/AI mania and thanks to the rising oil prices, the Energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) - a proven winner of the past 3.5 years - has raised its head (again) over the past 3.5 months.
Since the end of May (3.5 months), huge amounts of money have flown into Technology and out of Energy.
At the same time, XLE has outperformed XLK by 18.7%.
Although Energy is nowhere near the performance of Tech this year, high (and rising) oil prices, combined with recent signs of some air leaving the "Big Tech balloon," there's reason to remain optimistic on additional XLE outperformance (over XLK) in the coming months.
Per Goldman Sachs, both sectors are among only 3 sectors that have seen positive EPS revisions: "Over the past month, only Energy, Tech, Discretionary, and Financials have seen positive earnings revisions. All but Tech, Industrials, and Comm. Services have seen negative revenue revisions over the same period."
At the same time, per Deutsche Bank, "only Technology (z score 0.25, 64th percentile) and Consumer Staples (z score 0.18, 63rd) remain in modestly overweight territory currently, albeit both down from their recent highs."
In spite of its impressive recent performance, Energy remains underweight (even though near the 70th percentile).
We trust/know that at this point many readers want to claim that Energy has only been a decent competitor to Tech over the short run.
Well, allow us to put things into long/er-term perspective:
Since the COVID-19 bottom (March 23, 2020), XLE has outperformed XLK by over 200% (!!!).
And it's not only the past 3.5 years that XLE has had the upper hand.
You are likely going to be surprised to hear/read that since Dec. 16, 1998 - the inception date of both ETFs - XLE has outperformed XLK by over 40%.
Even a claim that Energy is (a lot) more volatile than Tech isn't necessarily true.
Of course, when oil prices tank/ed (certainly below zero, as was the case back in 2020), XLE is likely to suffer extreme volatility, higher than that of XLK.
Nonetheless, over time - there's not much of a difference between the two, and as of now, using the 30-day rolling volatility, XLK is actually more volatile than XLE.
The main two risks for the Energy sector going forward are:
1) Oil prices
What goes up might go down, and oil prices (CL1:COM) are already overbought.
2) Economic slowdown, let alone recession
Per Morgan Stanley, Energy is a "late cycle outperformer" and, as such, the recent spike in oil prices might be an early warning sign before a recession hits us.
This might indeed be the case, but even if so, we wish to draw your attention to two interesting facts:
1) While in the late 1970s, early 1990s, and 2008/9 oil prices tanked as a result of a recession, oil prices actually surged following the early 1980s, early 2000s, and 2020 recessions. Putting it differently, it's not a certainty that a recession is going to tank oil prices.
2) With the exception of the 2020 recession, the current Energy relative performance is nowhere near levels we've seen before previous recessions.
We very much agree with Morgan Stanley concluding that Energy deserves our money "until it becomes clearer that we are entering either an economic reacceleration or a hard landing outcome."
We don't know how much fuel is left in the XLE tank, but we know for sure that we like XLE's tank(ing odds) a lot better than the XLK's tank(ing odds) at this point in time.
Both Tech and Energy have had fantastic "careers" (since their inception date to date), but at the end of the day - Energy is Djokovic and Tech is Federer.
Federer has always been (considered) more elegant, both on and off the court, and he likely played (at his prime) the most beautiful tennis we've ever seen. Nonetheless, it's Djokovic who has won the most grand slam titles ever, in - spite of him being seen as having less shiny tennis skills.
Tech might have the more shiny [AI, growth, innovation] skills, but it's Energy that has performed better by suffering less from "injuries" along the way.
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FUNDS MACRO PORTFOLIO ("FMP") either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
