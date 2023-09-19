Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: The Only Tech Mega Cap I'd Buy Now (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 19, 2023 6:27 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLAAPL, AMZN, META, MSFT, NFLX, NVDA3 Comments
A.J. Button
Summary

  • Alphabet Inc (Google) is undervalued compared to its big tech peers, with lower earnings multiples and a better discounted cash flow-based valuation.
  • The company has strong competitive advantages in search, advertising, smartphone operating systems, and online video, making it a fortress-like company.
  • The stock has appreciated but is still worth buying due to its strong profitability and growth potential.
  • By contrast, most of its big tech peers are so expensive today that it's hard to see where their upside will come from.

U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Hosts CEO Summit Of The Americas In Los Angeles

Sundar Pichai

Anna Moneymaker

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google has been getting a lot of love from super-investors lately. Bill Ackman has been steadily adding shares, Li Lu has been overweight the

This article was written by

A.J. Button
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, AAPL, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

c
comeinvestwithme
Today, 7:38 PM
Comments (2.3K)
You mention 7 services with 1B+ users each, but you don't mention how revenue or profits are split among these service. Don't you think that would be valuable information in this context?

In case its mostly search: Bing (and probably other search engines) seem to generate almost the same search results whenever I happen to search something in both. Is it fair to conclude that there is little technological advantage, and that if and when the "bribes" (to Apple and others) stop, Google might be "done"?

If there is little technological advantage and little growth in the core business, then it's a toss up - "winner takes it all", typically. Depending who can takeover who, or who can push who out of the market. A slippery slope.

I heard Waymo is worth about $20B or so - won't move the needle, unless it will be a multi-multi-bagger, a moonshot, in and buy itself. How likely is that?
R
Rhoda711
Today, 7:21 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.79K)
Hi
I found your article very interesting.
Thanks for posting it.
I noticed the below quote and wondered if including the risk premium would mean that googles about 150% over priced?
Thanks for helping me get a picture on this.

“Google had $5.54 in free cash flow per share over the last 12 months. If you discount that amount at the 10-year treasury yield (US10Y), you get a $138.15 price target, which is just about where the stock is now.
If you add in a 6% risk premium, you get just a $55.4 price target, implying considerable downside.”
R
RecessionRon
Today, 7:01 PM
Comments (5)
With Google it starts and ends with search and how it’s able to leverage the vast amount of data it has collected to build useful AI first software…

That’s it. The risk is that search and the ad revenue it generates stops growing.

That’s not a very exciting company to invest in IMO at THESE LEVELS because their only real PRO is whether or not search and it’s ad revenue grow.

The rest is meaningless and while Google was a good at $103 it’s getting awfully close to its ATH to warrant further buying.

So I agree with you on google being valuable to a point but I also disagree that it’s still a buy. I think the rest of the market will need to go up for google to go up past $150 and I’m actually trimming. IMO it’s a hold pending interest rate hikes.
