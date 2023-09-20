David Gyung

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) has been a leading insurance brokerage firm for over 80 years. I initially covered the stock in April, which has outperformed the market since then, returning 24% versus 8% for the S&P 500. The whole sector has performed well and its peers Marsh & McLennan (MMC), Aon (AON) and Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) outperformed the index as well. The company recently held its investor day, so let's dive in and see if Brown & Brown is still a buy after the rally.

Brown & Brown at a glance

Below, you can see an overview of the company to familiarize yourself. The company has seen excellent revenue growth in the last five years, driven by organic growth and M&A. Acquisitions are a crucial part of BRO and we'll dive deeper into that topic later. The company has consistently high margins and has over 16,000 teammates. BRO prefers to use the term teammates over employees and is also proud of the high insider ownership of said teammates (21%).

Core Operating Philosophies

BRO is built on four Core Operating Philosophies:

Recruiting and enhancing great people and retaining them in the company

Making money

Focusing on the things that add value (selling and servicing)

Delivering innovative solutions for its customers

Recruiting and enhancing people

At the heart of BRO's strategy is its people strategy. They aim to attract the best talent, immerse them in the company culture and develop them into future leaders. BRO wants to keep people in the company throughout their careers and offers them opportunities to progress. Ideally, an employee is retained through most of his career. "Teammates" own 21% of shares outstanding in BRO, another way to incentivize employees.

Making money

Making money is an integral part of any public company. Below, we can see BRO's Free Cash Flow conversion/margin compared to its peers and the average S&P 500 company. We can see that BRO has vastly exceeded its peers over each comparable period, showing their focus on driving profitable growth. The comparison against the S&P 500 is not the most representative because many S&P 500 companies have a much more asset-heavy business model and therefore, likely lower margins. Regardless, it is still a good indicator of BRO's asset-light business model. In my previous article, I compared BRO more closely to its peers and concluded that they delivered better results in the past.

Focusing on adding value

BRO runs a decentralized operation with centralized functions that don't add much value. This is a structure I love to see and a big reason why serial acquirers can create a lot of value. Other examples of companies using this strategy are Watsco (WSO), Lifco (OTCPK:LFABF) and Constellation Software (CSU:CA)(OTCPK:CNSWF). Acquired companies are decentralized and can focus on delivering value by creating solutions, developing talent, and selling services. At the same time, they can use the centralized organizational functions a company has to do, like accounting.

Delivering innovative solutions

The last philosophy is delivering innovative solutions. Here, BRO is focusing on Data & Artificial Intelligence and Security. These innovations can enhance the customer experience throughout the organization or enhance the company's internal workflows. The goal is to improve the business through technology.

Valuation

To value BRO, I'm using an inverse DCF model. I use a 10% discount rate and a 3% perpetual growth rate; I also calculate Owner Earnings besides normal Free cash flows. I believe that Owner Earnings are a better representation of the cash flows to owners than normal free cash flow, which several factors can easily distort:

Stock-based compensation is paid out in shares and replaces cash expenses, but it is a cost to shareholders.

Often, not all of the CapEx spend goes towards maintaining the business, but rather to grow it. These investments could be cut, returned to owners and thus added back to Owner Earnings.

Changes in Net working capital can distort cash flows, so I adjust them out.

Owner Earnings = FCF - SBC + Growth Capex +/- NWC changes

The model below shows that based on current cash flows, the market expects BRO to grow by 12% over the next five years, followed by five years of 10% growth. Brown & Brown has an excellent track record of increasing revenues: The 10-year average growth was 12%, the 5-year average was 14% and growth in 2022 was 17%. Margins have only increased slightly, so most of the cash flow growth will come from the top line.

I assume the M&A machine will continue acquiring growth, but we must remember that BRO levered up in 2022 for a large acquisition. Leverage is currently above BRO's ceiling of 2.5x Net debt to EBITDAC (2.8x) and 3.0x Total debt to EBITDAC (3.4x). This means that M&A might have to take a step back in favor of paying down debt. This is the main company-specific risk right now in my opinion. M&A is an integral part of the BRO investment thesis and not being able to pursue opportunities, because of a stretched balance sheet could affect the stock over the short-term. In the long-term, I do not see this as a significant risk though, as the company is generating a lot of cash to pay down its debt back to the desired leverage.

Another risk, although harder to track is BRO's ability to retain high-quality employees and keep the culture alive. Over the short term, BRO could also suffer if the market is in a rally and acquisitions at fair prices become rare.

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price. Warren Buffett

I still believe that BRO is at a fair value here, but I don't see a margin of safety. Brown & Brown is a high-quality business, so I'll keep the buy rating, even in the absence of a margin of safety.