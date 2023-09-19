Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Your Flying Electric Taxi Has Arrived. Are You Ready For The Ride?

Sep. 19, 2023 8:15 PM ETJOBY, WBAT3 Comments
Summary

  • In June of this year, Joby Aviation received a Special Airworthiness Certificate from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the first production prototype.
  • This aircraft is expected to become the first-ever eVTOL delivered to a customer when it moves to Edwards Air Force Base in 2024 as part of a U.S. Air Force contract.
  • The WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund (WBAT) gives investors a diversified exposure to the battery value chain.

eVTOL ready to land on the roof tarmac

XH4D

By Mobeen Tahir and Christopher Gannatti, CFA

The Jetsons, a beloved animated series from the 1960s, captured the imagination of audiences with its futuristic vision of a world filled with flying cars, robotic helpers and space-age technology.

One

In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Comments (3)

e
energyguy921
Yesterday, 8:26 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.56K)
This is a scam stock that only exists to screw people out of their hard earned money. Insiders dump the minute they get free shares

The whole business model is a ride to jfk??

Who gets precedence for landing ? 400 people in a 747 or 1 guy in an oversized drone?

Who the f is going to fly this thing

The skies are already overcrowded?

Does the author have any knowledge of aviation and how it works?

People avoid this woke piece of crap
PleaseJustNo profile picture
PleaseJustNo
Yesterday, 8:20 PM
Comments (554)
> As an aerial ridesharing service, the aircraft will transport passengers from downtown New York City to JFK Airport in just seven minutes,

Just wait till you find out how much they need to charge per bag. Or they might just tell you that "your bags will arrive separately".

This would've been a solved problem with a direct rail, with no fees for your bags, but the politicians lack the will.
e
energyguy921
Yesterday, 8:31 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.56K)
@PleaseJustNo won’t be able to carry bags or fat people or the family

What happens if it hits a bird ? Land in the Hudson like sully?

Maybe they can make it work on water too so there is and option to work like a sub and rotate the props into the water
