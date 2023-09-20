Marco Bello

Investment thesis

Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) stock has demonstrated stellar performance this year with more than a hundred percent year-to-date rally. The company started demonstrating positive operating and free cash flow [FCF] margins this year, and revenue growth demonstrates strong momentum. The balance sheet is a fortress, meaning that Palantir has enough resources to continue investing heavily in innovation and fueling revenue growth. All key operating metrics demonstrate stellar dynamics, and I have a high conviction that the company is able to expand profitability metrics thanks to solid cross-selling opportunities substantially. My valuation analysis suggests that the stock is still very attractively valued. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong buy" rating.

Recent developments

Palantir reported its latest quarterly earnings on August 7, when the company missed revenue consensus estimates but aligned with the bottom line expectations. Revenue grew almost 13% YoY, and the adjusted EPS was positive at $0.05, compared to -$0.01 in the same quarter last year.

The solid bullish sign to me is that the company delivered a positive operating margin for the second quarter in a row. It is essential because it means the business model is financially sound, even at a relatively modest scale, with quarterly revenue far below a billion. It is also important to underline that the operating margin YoY improvement was not at the expense of innovation. The R&D to revenue ratio remained substantial in the last quarter, at almost 19%. The management's continued focus on innovation is a good sign, meaning there is a firm commitment to building long-term shareholder value.

The balance sheet is a fortress with a massive net cash position of almost $3 billion and a leverage ratio below 10%. Liquidity metrics are by far higher than enough. Such a solid balance sheet means the company has sufficient resources to continue investing in growth organically and via acquisitions.

The upcoming quarter's earnings are scheduled to be released on November 7. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus at $556 million, which indicates a robust 16% YoY growth. The adjusted EPS is expected to expand from $0.01 to $0.06, which is bullish.

I am bullish regarding Palantir because its key operating metrics demonstrate strong performance. The company delivered a 38% YoY customer count, which I think is a strong bullish sign for investors. Gaining more customers allows the company to significantly improve its financial performance due to the wide range of offerings for customers. Having a diversified set of products and modules means solid cross-selling and up-selling opportunities for Palantir. Therefore, it is unsurprising that the billings growth significantly outpaced the number of customers increase, with a 52% YoY growth. It is also crucial to mention that the average TTM revenue per top-20 customers expanded by 15% YoY, which proves my thesis regarding massive cross-selling opportunities.

Industry tailwinds are expected to be strong. Big Data Analytics market size is expected to compound by 13.5% annually. I think that Palantir's growth dynamics suggest that the company is doing exceptionally well in this rapidly evolving market. It is also important to underline that big data becomes only useful with powerful analytics tools, which can add sense to all these vast amounts of data. I did not use Palantir's offerings by myself to judge its usefulness, but the fact that the Pentagon is one of the company's significant customers says a lot to me. Palantir was granted its first major Pentagon contract four years ago and has won many other military contracts since then. In business, low-quality decisions might result in financial losses. But on the battlefield, decision-making is a matter of life or death. The fact that the world's most powerful military organization chooses Palantir to improve its analytics and decision-making is a vital quality sign for me.

Valuation update

The stock rallied almost 140% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the broader market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a decent "C-" valuation grade, but multiples are substantially higher than the sector median.

Seeking Alpha

But Palantir is an aggressive growth company, and we definitely have to look beyond multiples. Therefore, I want to simulate a discounted cash flow [DCF] model. I use a 10% WACC for discounting. I have revenue consensus estimates projecting an 18% CAGR for the next decade, which I consider fair given the bright industry prospects. I use a 4% TTM FCF ex-SBC margin for my base year and expect it to expand rapidly as the business scales up. I expect the FCF margin to peak at 30% by FY 2031.

Author's calculations

According to my calculations, the business's fair value is approximately $40 billion. That said, the upside potential is about 20%, with the target share price at about $18.

Risks update

As an aggressive growth company, Palantir's valuation substantially depends on its ability to deliver financial performance aligned with its ambitious plans. Compounding revenue at 18% annually over the decade is quite a challenging task, and failure to do so will lead to significant investors' disappointment and a massive stock sell-off. Even if the company announces slight quarterly earnings misses or temporary guidance downgrades, the stock market might overreact substantially, leading to an above 10% intraday stock price plunge. That said, investors should realize that stock price volatility can be substantial, and its recovery might take multiple quarters or even years.

The ever-evolving technological landscape is a substantial source of uncertainty regarding the longevity of each technology. Therefore, there is a high risk that new approaches and methods might disrupt Palantir's offerings and technologies. If the company's offerings become outdated, it will start losing its market share rapidly, and there is no guarantee that PLTR will respond adequately to the challenging technological environment.

Bottom line

To sum up, the stock is still a "Strong buy". Financial performance is stellar, the balance sheet is a fortress and future growth prospects look bright. The company operates in an industry that is poised to experience substantial tailwinds, and Palantir is well-positioned to absorb favorable secular trends. The number of customer growth and average revenue growth per top-20 customers indicates exceptional execution from management. My valuation analysis suggests the stock is still substantially undervalued, making it a compelling investment opportunity.