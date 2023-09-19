Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

India Takes On A Commanding New Role

Sep. 19, 2023 9:00 PM ETEPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF, INDL, IIF2 Comments
Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.18K Followers

Summary

  • Last year, India’s equity market experienced significant outflows, but the tide seems to be turning.
  • At the end of the first quarter, overseas investors saw renewed appeal in Indian midcap stocks.
  • Bloomberg data revealed that India’s equity market received about US$15.5 billion in net foreign inflows year-to-date through August, roughly US$1.5 billion short of cancelling last year’s record outflow.

Rising stack of coins with Indian flag in the background. Economy, finance, interest rates concept

adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

By Dina Ting, CFA, Head of Global Index Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton ETFs

India is growing in influence on the world stage, and its vibrant market is worth paying attention to, according to Dina Ting, Head of Global

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.18K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

PleaseJustNo profile picture
PleaseJustNo
Yesterday, 9:07 PM
Comments (555)
India can grow until the severity of climate change starts to squash its growth, following which the growth will turn into collapse, as it will for us just the same. 50C temperatures and civilization cannot coexist.
j
jonnyballs
Yesterday, 9:18 PM
Comments (183)
@PleaseJustNo being 80 , ill be dead before that happens, Gretta
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.