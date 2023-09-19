Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where To Add Risk In Multi-Asset Portfolios Right Now

Sep. 19, 2023 9:20 PM ETIWM, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BBSC, BKSE, CALF, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSF, CSML, DEEP, DES, DFAS, DGRS, DWAS, DWMC, EES, ESML, FDM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HSMV, IJR, IJS, IJT, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IWC, IWN, IWO, JHSC, JPSE, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, MGMT, NUSC, OMFS, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, QVMS, RFV, RNSC, ROSC, RWJ, RZG, RZV, SCHA, SIXS, SLYG, SLYV, SMCP, SMDV, SMLE, SMLF, SMLV, SMMD, SMMV, SPAX, SPSM, SQLV, SSLY, SVAL, TPSC, USVM, VB, VBK, VBR, VIOG, VIOO, VIOV, VTWG, VTWO, VTWV, XJR, XSHD, XSHQ, XSLV, XSMO, XSVM, SPMD, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, AVES, DFEV, EMXC, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, EWY, FLKR, KORU, SMH, XSD, SOXX, FTXL, PSI, SOXQ, HYG
Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.18K Followers

Summary

  • While some stocks may seem expensive, there are areas of opportunity that feature attractive valuations and growth catalysts.
  • Risky assets - such as equities and high-yield credit - did not wait for the “all clear” sign from macro-land.
  • In our view, most risky assets are pricing in macro expectations that are overly optimistic.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

By Tom Nelson, CFA, Head of Asset Allocation Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions; Miles Sampson, CFA, Lead Asset Class Analyst, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions; and Spencer Walling, Research Associate, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions

While some stocks may

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.18K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.