Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sika: Growth Benefits From Both Refurbishment And New Construction

Sep. 19, 2023 10:45 PM ETSika AG (SXYAY)SKFOF
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
107 Followers

Summary

  • Sika is a leading construction chemical company with a wide range of products and is driven by refurbishment projects and infrastructure construction.
  • The company's growth rate is impressive, with consistent revenue growth and a significant contribution from the Asia Pacific region.
  • Sika's active acquisition strategy, including the recent acquisition of MBCC, is expected to generate substantial synergies and boost revenue and cost savings.

Unrecognisable Engineers on construction site, high angle view of employees in construction industry

Drazen_

Sika AG (OTCPK:SXYAY) is a leading construction chemical company that manufactures a wide range of products, including building finishing, concrete, waterproofing, roofing, flooring, sealing, bonding, refurbishment, and more. Sika's growth is driven by both refurbishment projects in developed countries and infrastructure construction in emerging markets. They are actively

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
107 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SXYAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.