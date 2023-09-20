Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coca-Cola: Economic Castle Continues To Grow, With $106.1B In Brand Value (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 20, 2023 4:00 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)2 Comments
Summary

  • Mr. Market has turned pessimistic on the Beverage sector, similarly observed in KO's depressed valuations, trading at its lowest in five years, barring the start of the pandemic.
  • As KO attempts to maintain its gross margin through price hikes at a time of rising inflation, the elevated prices also contribute to the decline in its sales volumes.
  • However, we are not overly concerned for now, since the inflation has cooled, with the Fed likely to introduce another rate freeze in the upcoming FOMC meeting.
  • Coca-Cola has also reclaimed its spot as one of the Top Ten most valuable brands globally "for the first time in seven years," thanks to the intensified marketing efforts.
  • Then again, since KO has underperformed its Beverage peers over the past five/ ten years, even after including dividends, anyone who adds here must also temper their expectations.

3quarks/iStock via Getty Images

There Is A Reason Why Coca-Cola Remains One Of The Most Valuable Brand Globally

Comments (2)

Today, 5:09 PM
I’d Option a call for short term upside. Slightly undervalued at the moment.
Today, 4:32 PM
Coke is an excellent beverage but unfortunately they’ve sold off profitable parts of the business.
Unless they add products…. Snacks… hard to see growth.
