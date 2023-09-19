Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Do We Really Need To Be Worried About The Banking Sector?

Sep. 19, 2023 10:50 PM ETASB, BK, BOKF, CBSH, CFR, CMA, CS, FRCB, FULT, KEY, MTB, NTRS, ONB, PB, PNFP, RCBC, SBNY, STBA, STT, TFC, UMBF, USB, VLY, WBS, KBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, DPST
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.49K Followers

Summary

  • Banks have reemerged as a potential pain point for the investment community, as rating agencies recently embarked on a downgrade cycle in the sector.
  • There’s no single cause for these bank downgrades, which means this probably should not be taken lightly.
  • Similarities to the 1980s Savings and Loan Crisis may mean this is more of a multi-year slog than a single event.
  • The macro backdrop may lead to less liquidity in the system, which ultimately creates a drag on the economy.

Digitally Generated Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Based Computer Software and Coding Display

cemagraphics

Is the banking crisis back?

Months after the messy regional banking crisis in March 2023 that saw four meaningful bank failures (Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank (OTCPK:SBNY), Credit Suisse (CS), and First Republic (

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.49K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Comments disabled for this article
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.