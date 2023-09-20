undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

The SWK Investment Thesis Has Improved Drastically, Thanks To The Recent Correction

We previously covered Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in July 2023, discussing the company's mixed prospects, due to its impacted profitability as consumer demand moderated, thanks to the elevated interest rate environment.

We had also posited that the management attempted to maintain its dividend aristocrat status, by nearly doubling down on its debt reliance while expanding shareholder returns through share repurchases and dividend payouts.

These had resulted in the stock's elevated valuations, one that we had believed to be unsustainable, resulting in our Hold rating then.

In this article, we will be discussing the SWK stock's improved upside potential, thanks to the recent correction and the management's iterated FY2023 profit guidance.

While we may have re-rated the stock as a Buy, we also believe that its eventual reversal may take longer than expected, since the company is not expected to regain its pre-pandemic profitability any time soon.

SWK's Valuation Grade

For now, SWK trades at NTM EV/ Sales of 1.34x, NTM EV/ EBITDA of 16.53x, and NTM adj P/E of 83.84x, moderated compared to its 1Y mean of 1.33x/ 22.26x/ 162.31x, and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 1.93x/ 11.54x/ 17.36x, respectively.

Its eye-watering premium valuations are visible compared to the Machinery sector median EV/ EBITDA of 11.04x and P/E of 17.41x as well, suggesting Mr. Market's conviction in the company's ability to deliver profitable growth ahead.

Then again, we are uncertain if these valuations make sense since the consensus estimates that SWK may only deliver a normalized top and bottom line CAGR of +3.1% and -3.4% between FY2019 and FY2025.

Based on the FY2025 revenue estimates of $17.33B/ adj EPS estimates of $6.83 compared to the FY2019 levels of $14.44B/ $8.40, respectively, it appears that the company may continue to face profit margin headwinds over the next few years, as the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain.

Thanks to the impacted consumer demand and slowing housing market, SWK also records lower gross margins of 23.6% in the latest quarter (inline QoQ/ -4.3 points YoY), as the management slashed ASPs to clear the bloated inventories of $5.28B (-6.5% QoQ/ -20.3% YoY).

This is compared to the FY2019 gross margins of 33% (-2.2 points YoY) and inventory levels of $2.25B (-5% YoY).

Combined with SWK's elevated long-term debts of $6.09B (inline QoQ/ +13.8% YoY), against the FY2019 levels of $3.21B (-15.7% YoY), it is unsurprising that the company faces growing annualized interest expenses of $458.4M (+58.7% QoQ/ +46.5% YoY) by the latest quarter.

SWK's Dividend Safety

As a result of these headwinds, it is unsurprising that SWK has been reporting negative operating incomes for the past few quarters, if not for the aid of certain tax benefits.

While the Seeking Alpha Grading System may have awarded the stock with an overall A- rating for dividend safety, its adj dividend payout ratio over the TTM has also been worrying at 2,292.86%, warranting the F grading.

Therefore, investors may want to closely monitor its profitability moving forward, attributed to the annualized dividend obligation of $478.8M (inline QoQ/ +5% YoY) by the latest quarter.

On the other hand, the SWK management has recently offered an optimistic FY2023 adj EPS guidance of $1.00 (-78.3% YoY) and FCF generation of $750M (+137.6% YoY) at the midpoint.

Its long-term debts are extremely well-laddered through 2060 as well, with only $500M maturing in 2025 and $902.2M in 2026, giving the management the much-needed time to improve its profitability and balance sheet. Only time may tell.

There Are Risks To The SWK Investment Thesis After All

The US 30Y National Fixed Rate Mortgage Average

Thanks to the Fed's sustained rate hike thus far, the borrowing costs for homes have risen dramatically, with the 30Y National Fixed Rate Mortgage Average still highly inflated at 7.18% (+0.22 points MoM/ +1.16 YoY) by September 14, 2023. This is compared to the 2019 average of 3.8%.

Opendoor (OPEN), an iBuying company based in the US, has similarly reported "very tight housing supply, triggering rising home prices outperforming their expectations."

Historical Home Sales In The US

Consumer sentiments appear to be very pessimistic as well, with the existing home sales in July 2023 nearing the historical bottom during the 2008 recession and March 2020 pandemic period. The National Association of Realtors has also reported declining existing monthly home sales of -2.2% YoY by July 2023, hitting a six-month low.

The "trifecta of high borrowing costs, tight housing supply, and elevated home prices" does not a pretty picture for the US housing market indeed, with it remaining to be seen when the Fed may pivot and the inflation may be tamped down to the target rate of 2%.

Prior to the eventual market recovery, we may see SWK's prospects continue to be mixed, since the US comprises an annualized sum of $10.4B, or the equivalent of 62.6% of its sales in FQ2'23 (+1.1 points QoQ/ +0.5 YoY), compared to the $8.47B/ +58.6% reported in FY2019.

As a result of its premium valuations, investors may want to temper their intermediate-term expectations, since market analysts do not expect a normalized inflation rate until 2025.

So, Is SWK Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SWK 5Y Stock Price

Then again, thanks to the SWK stock's recent pullback of -15.3% since the August 2023 top, these levels now offer an improved upside potential of +34.7% to our long-term price target of $118.56, based on the consensus FY2025 adj EPS estimates of $6.83 and the normalized P/E of 17.36x.

These depressed levels also offer expanded forward dividend yields of 3.68%, compared to its 4Y average of 2.38% and sector median of 1.58%.

As a result of attractive risk-reward ratio, we are cautiously re-rating SWK as a Buy. However, this rating comes with one caveat.

Interested investors may want to monitor the stock movement for a little longer since it is currently retesting the support levels of $85s at the time of writing.

While the fear and greed index may appear to be well balanced now, it remains to be seen how market sentiments may develop prior to and after the upcoming FOMC meeting on September 20, 2023.

Therefore, this Buy rating does not come with a specific entry point, since it depends on individual investors' dollar cost averages and risk appetite.