Microsoft: Don't Knock The Dividend Yield, Look At Growth And Longevity Instead

Sep. 20, 2023 12:28 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)4 Comments
Tradevestor
Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation announces its 14th consecutive annual dividend increase, setting the annual dividend at $3/share.
  • While the yield is almost laughable, I urge investors to look at the overall package.
  • The Microsoft ecosystem is built to last and will likely be around for decades.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has just announced its annual dividend increase as Seeking Alpha has reported here. This marks the company's 14th consecutive annual dividend increase and now places the annual dividend at $3/share, which is exactly what I

Tradevestor
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

anil92691 profile picture
anil92691
Today, 1:54 AM
Comments (3.42K)
It is about total return. You can always sell some or part of the shares and cash in.
anil92691 profile picture
anil92691
Today, 1:53 AM
Comments (3.42K)
I am laughing and screaming.

$3 is now over 30% of my average purchase price and probably 100% for those that bought in the first three years of it going public:

For the short timers. Sorry boys and girls. Enjoy the short ride.
Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
Today, 1:05 AM
Comments (9.36K)
note: The correct average yield on book cost is 6.23%. A typo.
Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
Today, 1:03 AM
Comments (9.36K)
Look at yield on book value, not yield. My yield on book value is 5%. My yield on book value for Home Depot, after 14 years, is 37%. The current yield is 2.7%. I adjust my portfolio every quarter, but my long term holds have high yields on book cost. Honeywell is 10%. Snap On is 21%. ADP is 15%. My point is that to the extent you continue to like a great company, your cash flow will improve substantially. Churning stocks doesn't build yield. My aim is to have 60% in dividend growth companies, 30% in cash cows, and 10% in growth. Cash cows include closed end funds, ETFs, MLPs, REITs and utilities. The formula has produced an average yield on cost of 6.23%, despite holding a good list of low/no dividend stocks.
