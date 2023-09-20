Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arm Holdings IPO: A Value Trap

Sep. 20, 2023 1:02 AM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM)
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Arm Holdings had a successful IPO last week, but the recent lack of top-line growth and inflated valuation make it a very risky investment, in my opinion.
  • Arm has a very high P/S ratio compared to rivals like Nvidia and AMD which suggest limited growth potential.
  • The current hype around Arm may not be sustainable, and there is a considerable share overhang that might hurt shareholders in the future.

Chip Manufacturer Arm Goes Public With IPO On Nasdaq

Michael M. Santiago

Chip design company Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) completed its Initial Public Offering last week which resulted in a significant 25% valuation gain on the first day of trading. However, the company is trading at an inflated valuation and achieves a

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

