Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why We Like U.S. Fixed Income

Sep. 20, 2023 1:45 AM ETMBB, BKT, VABS, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, CMBS, LMBS, JLS
Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
556 Followers

Summary

  • At the start of the year, many investors predicted 2023 would be the year of the bond. Instead, while fixed income returns have struggled, US equities have delivered double-digit returns.
  • Stocks have benefited from conservative investor positioning at the end of 2022, a resilient US economy, and the expectation of an AI-led investment boom.
  • Going forward, we believe there is a compelling case for being long US fixed income over equities.

Fixed Income

DNY59

By Paul Mielczarski

At the start of the year, many investors predicted 2023 would be the year of the bond. Instead, while fixed income returns have struggled, US equities have delivered double-digit returns.

Stocks have benefited from conservative

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
556 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.