JLGutierrez

In Part I, I tried to describe the differences in the way stock prices tend to behave depending on what part of the week it is. I divided the market into three hypothetical portfolios or strategies sorted by part of the week. Those three portfolios were:

BOW/EOW or beginning-of-week/end-of-week returns: Buy a portfolio at the end of the week and sell it at the first close of the subsequent week. MOW/BOW, or middle-of-week/beginning-of-week returns: Buy a portfolio at the first close and sell it at the close on Wednesday, or if markets are closed on a given Wednesday, then half on Tuesday and half on Thursday. EOW/MOW, or end-of-week/middle-of-week returns: Buy a portfolio in the middle of the week (typically a Wednesday) and sell it at the end of the week.

Using Fama-French data from 1926 to this year, I tried to make the following four points:

The later in the week, the higher the returns tend to be. Thus, EOW/MOW > MOW/BOW > BOW/EOW. EOW/MOW and BOW/EOW are inversely correlated to one another. That is, even if you control the tendency of EOW/MOW to outperform BOW/EOW, they still tend to move inversely from one another. The MOW/BOW portfolio tends to grow at a near-constant rate over the long term and is generally left unperturbed by what is happening in the rest of the week or the overall portfolio. The later in the week, the higher the betas for the weekly portfolios tend to be, and these values remain roughly constant across different indexes and time. EOW/MOW tends to be a bit above 0.4, MOW/BOW tends to be above 0.3, and BOW/EOW tends to be around 0.2.

In Part II, we are going to look to what extent these principles can be applied to a longer-term data series, the Dow Jones Industrial Average from 1885-2023. In the third installment, I will conclude with a discussion about the mechanics and some questions that remain unresolved, particularly with respect to the questions of causality.

Section 4. Beyond the Fama-French data

There are some differences between what we found in the Fama-French data and the two sets of data we are about to look at below, but they do not undermine the four claims above. Let’s begin with the 1885-2023 Dow Jones Industrial Average data, for which can be found at MeasuringWorth.com.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, 1885-2023

The first thing to look at is the distribution of long-term returns. The chart below generally conforms to the observation that returns later in the week tend to be higher than those earlier in the week.

Chart A. Dow Jones Industrial Average returns have been higher late in the week than they have been early in the week. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

But, one wrinkle here is that midweek returns are nearly as high as late-week returns and nearly as high as overall returns for the Dow.

The second question is whether late-week returns and early-week returns are inversely correlated, particularly after they have been detrended. It is pretty clear that they are. The grey and blue lines (beginning-of-week and end-of-week portfolios, respectively) are clearly inversely correlated, as can be seen in the next two charts.

Chart B. Detrended late-week and early-week returns have been inversely correlated with one another. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com) Chart C. Early-week detrended returns have had a strong negative correlation with late-week returns since 1885. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

Interestingly, over the course of the history of the Dow, end-of-week and beginning-of-week returns have nearly canceled each other out, as we can see from the MOW/BOW X series in yellow on Chart A above. In other words, this is a somewhat more extreme version of what we found in the Fama-French series.

Next is the claim that midweek returns tend to grow at a constant rate. That is confirmed partly by the narrowness of the range of the midweek residual values in orange in Chart B above. And, we can also see this in the standard deviations of the residuals.

Chart D. Midweek returns have risen at a relatively steady rate since 1885. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

The MOW/BOW (midweek) standard deviation is smaller than the other two portfolios. And, to return to the inverse correlation between end-of-week and beginning-of-week performance, as we found in the Fama-French data, the MOW/BOW X (i.e., market minus MOW/BOW, or EOW/MOW plus BOW/EOW) standard deviation is smaller than either EOW/MOW or BOW/EOW’s standard deviations.

Finally, there are the beta values for each of these portfolios sorted by days of the week. These are 0.45, 0.33, and 0.22 for the 1885-2023 period for the end-of-week, midweek, and beginning-of-week portfolios, respectively. This is illustrated in the chart below.

Chart E. Intraweek betas tend to be constant. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

And, when we combine the relative performances covered in Point 1 with the distribution of betas in Point 4, we can derive beta-adjusted returns, which suggest that midweek returns tend to be at least competitive with and, in this case, superior to late-week returns.

Chart F. Beta-adjusted returns have been exceptionally low in early-week returns since 1885. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

So, there is little substantial difference in what we find in the Dow Jones in the 138 years since the series began and the nearly a century’s worth of data in the Fama-French series.

Next, I want to isolate the period of Dow returns outside of the 1926-2023 period in case some key differences were getting washed away in the mass of data since 1926. So, next, we are going to look at these same metrics for the 1885-1927 period.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, 1885-1927

Having gone through the four points in both Part I and Part II (see above), I hope readers will not mind if I rush this review somewhat.

In the following chart, we can see similar patterns to those found in the other data sets, with late-week returns (in blue) outperforming returns earlier in the week (in orange and grey).

Chart G. Intraweek returns show a similar dispersion in 1885-1927 that they do in 1885-2023. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

But, we can also see that there was an extended period in which midweek returns (in orange) exceeded late-week returns (in blue). The gaps between returns blew out from sometime around World War I, a trend that seems to have lasted until the 1980s.

Late-week and early-week returns were also negatively correlated.

Chart H. Residuals for late-week and early-week returns were inversely correlated. (Author calculations, Stockcharts.com)

But, the negative correlation was weaker.

Chart I. Correlations between late-week and early-week returns were strongly negative. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

The next question is the stability or consistency of midweek returns. The narrower range of midweek residuals (in orange) in Chart H above and the low standard deviation for those residuals suggest that they had a tendency to grow at a constant rate.

Chart J. Midweek returns were more stable than late-week or early-week returns from 1885-1927 (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

But, I think there was a break in the MOW/BOW trend that may not be immediately apparent on the 1885-1927 charts.

If we turn back to the 1885-2023 period for a moment and focus on the midweek portfolio, I think we can see that there was probably a change in ‘regime’ sometime around the 1920s.

Chart K. There may have been a change in trajectory in midweek returns sometime around the 1920s. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

The likeliest explanation for this is that, with the establishment of the Fed in 1914, the long-term rate of growth was raised. Both possibilities—either that midweek performance has remained effectively constant for the last 140 years or that midweek returns tend to remain constant under both gold-standard and fiat-standard regimes—would be fascinating. Both would suggest that there is some kind of ‘fundamental’ reason behind this phenomenon.

In any case, Point 3, that midweek returns tend to grow at an exponential rate, seems to hold true no matter how we look at it.

Let’s move on to betas for the 1885-1927 period.

Chart L. The late-week beta coefficient was a bit higher in 1885-1927 and midweek beta a bit lower. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

The betas in the chart above are roughly in the same proportion as our previous assessments, but end-of-week returns (in blue) are slightly more dominant at 0.48, midweek (in orange) slightly lower at 0.31, and beginning-of-week returns (in grey) at 0.21.

Beta-adjusted returns also work out to similar proportions compared to Fama-French and longer-term Dow Jones results.

Chart M. Beta-adjusted returns were very low in 1885-1927. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

In short, the patterns we find in the 1885-2023 data are surprisingly consistent. If there are any breaks in the patterns, then they are probably around the time of the establishment of the Federal Reserve. Since that time, the next biggest change is the flattening out of the end-of-week performance and the stabilization of beginning-of-week performance, something that seems to have begun sometime in the 1970s or 1980s (perhaps 1987, if we were forced to choose a more precise date).

This near-simultaneous stabilization in both end-of-week and beginning-of-week returns makes some of these phenomena seem to evaporate on shorter-term charts, but looking at rates of change can help illuminate the reason for this.

If we look at 7.5-year rates of change, which has often seemed to me a meaningful rate of change, things look pretty volatile no matter where we look.

Chart N. 7.5-year log rates of change, often informative, do not reveal much in intraweek returns. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

If we go out to 30-year rates of change, things look much more stable, but we can also see the tendency of late-week and early-week returns to correlate inversely with one another.

Chart O. 30-year rates of change may be more revealing. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

And in recent decades, we have seen those two portfolios’ performances switch places and stabilize. Switching places is a challenge, but not a refutation, of Point 1—that late-week returns, over time, beat early-week returns. In fact, this challenge is partly implied by the tension between Points 1 and 2 (Point 2 being that late-week and early-week returns tend to be inversely correlated, particularly when detrended).

And stabilization is a challenge, if not a refutation, of Point 3. Point 3 says that midweek returns tend to rise at a constant rate, but this does not exclude early-week or late-week returns from doing the same from time to time. For now (“now” being the last three or four decades), late-week and early-week returns have stabilized, but midweek returns have barely shifted their trajectory and are growing at nearly the same rate in 1993-2023 that they were in 1908-1938.

Thus, if you isolate the last 36 years (i.e., 1987-2023) and try to find these four ‘rules’, many of them seem to vanish. Let’s look at the Dow over the 1987-2023 period, using the same metrics we used for the 1885-2023 period.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, 1987-2023

In the following chart, we can see that late-week returns have barely been positive since 1987.

Chart P. Since 1987, late-week returns have been lower than early-week returns in the Dow. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

There is still a negative correlation between early-week and late-week residuals, but it is not as robust as it is in the longer-term data.

Chart Q. There has only been a weak negative correlation between late-week and early-week returns since 1987. (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

Midweek residuals are still more stable than the late-week and early-week residuals, but the difference is less stark.

Chart R. Standard deviations in midweek returns have only been slightly smaller than those in late-week returns since 1987 (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

What seems constant over nearly any timeframe is the 4:3:2 ratio in betas, illustrated again in blue in the chart below.

Chart S. Betas in intraweek returns remain constant while midweek beta-adjusted returns are much higher than those for other portions of the week since 1987 (Author calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

It is this ratio, I think, that is the key, if not to solving these problems, at least to understanding their nature. That is what we will attempt in the final installment of this series.

Summary

In Part II of this series, I have found that the claims I attempted to establish in Part I’s review of Fama-French returns appear to hold true for Dow Jones Industrial Average returns for 1885-2023 and Dow Jones returns for 1885-1927 and why those principles appear to have vanished in the 1987-2023 period.

Those four principles are:

The later in the week, the higher the returns tend to be. Thus, EOW/MOW > MOW/BOW > BOW/EOW. EOW/MOW and BOW/EOW are inversely correlated to one another. That is, even if you control the tendency of EOW/MOW to outperform BOW/EOW, they still tend to move inversely from one another. The MOW/BOW portfolio tends to grow at a near-constant rate over the long term and is generally left unperturbed by what is happening in the rest of the week or the overall portfolio. The later in the week, the higher the betas for the weekly portfolios tend to be, and these values remain roughly constant across different indexes and time. EOW/MOW tends to be a bit above 0.4, MOW/BOW tends to be above 0.3, and BOW/EOW tends to be around 0.2.

There are two key differences between what was established in this installment and what was established in the first. The first difference is that perhaps starting around the time of the establishment of the Federal Reserve, the MOW/BOW portfolio permanently shifted to a higher trajectory.

The second and more problematic difference is that there are no stark differences in the relative performances of the portfolios, there is no apparent inverse correlation between EOW/MOW and BOW/EOW, and there is little indication that MOW/BOW has a tendency to grow at a more constant rate than the other portfolios.

Without a clear account of how and why intraweek returns occur the way they do, it is impossible to argue that the apparent absence of these principles at work in the 1987-2023 data is illusory. But, I have also shown that the MOW/BOW portfolio grows at nearly the identical rate it did a century ago and that, where long-term performances are inversely correlated (particularly between EOW/MOW and BOW/EOW) and they have a distinct inverse relationship over time, it is implicitly and mathematically necessary for these effects to break down and vanish over discrete periods of time.

Thus, from my perspective, the 1987-2023 period does not refute the evidence provided for the other datasets and periods. It simply invites further investigation of the overall phenomena. In Part III, the final installment, I will attempt to take the analysis one level deeper by trying to explain the relationships between the four principles and by constructing a partial model of their interaction. In short, I will argue that they do not appear to me to be the product of mathematical quirks, but they require more rigorous and intensive investigation to be sure.