Strange Patterns In Intraweek Returns - Part 3

Roman Valiev/iStock via Getty Images

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, we saw that four conditions appear to hold in long-term daily returns of Fama-French data from 1926 to 2023 and in the Dow Jones Industrial Average from 1885-2026, when each of those series is broken down into three portfolios sorted by period of the week, i.e., beginning, middle, and end.

For each week for each of the Fama-French portfolios (12 industry portfolios and 7 of the 12 portfolios sorted by size and value, and specifically of those, six of the value-weighted and one of the equal-weighted indexes) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, I calculated three prices - a beginning-of-week price (BOW), a middle-of-week price (MOW), and an end-of-week price (EOW). The middle-of-week price was calculated as the Wednesday price, or, if there was no Wednesday, then an average of the Tuesday and Thursday prices. I then calculated the changes for each week from beginning to middle to end - EOW/MOW, MOW/BOW, BOW/EOW - and then combined each of those parts of the week into hypothetical portfolios.

The reason I did this was because I noticed that, in more recent time series, Wednesday prices appeared to be higher than other prices during bear markets. This became the basis for the MOW/BOW portfolio. The Weekend Effect (the observation that prices decline over the weekend) became the basis for the BOW/EOW portfolio, and the EOW/MOW was for everything else, necessarily the portfolio for the end of the week.

Upon comparing those portfolios, as discussed in Parts 1 and 2, I noticed what appeared to be four relatively constant conditions across equity datasets, which I will briefly summarize.

EOW/MOW > MOW/BOW > BOW/EOW EOW/MOW and BOW/EOW are inversely correlated, even after accounting for the trend differences in Point 1. MOW/BOW tends to grow exponentially. Betas relative to the respective portfolios tend to have a ratio of 4:3:2 for EOW/MOW, MOW/BOW, BOW/EOW, in that order.

In Part 1, I tried to establish how constant these conditions were over the last century.

In Part 2, I tried to show that these conditions held over the last 130+ years in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, including the period not specifically covered by Fama-French. But, I also tried to show that there are some implicit tensions between Points 1, 2, and 3, and that this can make it appear as if all three points collapse in the post-1980s period. To be sure, without identifying some specific and demonstrable reasons for why these patterns (apparently) exist in the first place, I cannot say whether or not they still hold true at any given time. Instead, what I tried to show was that, to some extent, this possibility is implied in the relationship between the first three principles, and thus that the seeming diminution of their power is probably illusory. That is strongly suggested by the constancy of 30-year midweek returns, as well as the rise of early-week returns and the near-simultaneous decline in late-week returns, as illustrated in the following chart.

Chart A. Midweek returns in the Dow have been constant over the last century. (Author's calculations, MeasuringWorth.com)

In this final installment, I am going to try to show why, in a "normal" world, where daily prices moved randomly, Point 4, the ratio of betas, suggests that Points 1, 2, and 3 should not exist and that therefore, there is a fair chance that there is a real anomaly here.

Section 5. Mechanics

In Part 1, I presented the following chart, which shows the volatility of each of the portfolios, measured by taking the standard deviations of the residuals of their respective log-linear regressions. I focused on two key qualities.

Chart B. Midweek returns have historically been more stable in Fama-French portfolios. (Author calculations, Kenneth French data)

First, the orange bars (midweek returns) have much lower values than early-week (grey) and late-week (blue) returns. Second, the yellow bar (ex-midweek returns) has lower values than either the blue or grey bars.

I argued that the first point showed that midweek returns tended to grow at an exponential rate and that the second point was additional proof that there was an inverse correlation between early-week and late-week returns.

One problem with this, however, is scale. If we do not take account of the unequal durations of each portfolio, we will distort the significance of the differences in the standard deviations. My solution to this is to use the weekly beta values as the scale. The beta values, as we have seen, tend to be relatively stable and follow a 4:3:2 ratio. The reason for this is simple; it is primarily a measure of what percentage of the week each portfolio takes.

If you create a fictional calendar with trading weeks that each contain exactly five days, generate random returns for each day, and then break the portfolios up into weekly portions (with each day making up 20% of the week), then betas will tend to be almost proportional to the number of days in a given portfolio.

Chart C. Intraweek betas coefficients are proportional to number of days in a given portfolio, if returns are random. (Author calculations)

You can also test this by randomizing the daily returns of an actual data series and running them through the calculations. No matter what, you get a distribution of 40%+, 30%+, and 20%±.

If returns were randomly distributed on a daily basis and returns had a generally positive bias, then those portfolios that contain more time (i.e., more days) would tend to have both high returns (from compounding) and high volatility, but the long-term volatility would be dampened by the day-to-day volatility being offset within a given week. Portfolios that contain less time (i.e., fewer days) would have low returns and low volatility.

The standard deviations of the residuals should wander away from the beta ratios and then graduate to parity over time. So, if betas had a ratio of 43:37:20, which is quite typical, then the ratio of the standard deviations should, over time, be flatter, for example, 36:46:18, 41:35:24, or 39:35:26. The standard deviations of the regressions residuals should be correlated with betas but the slope should be flatter.

The returns should tend to be proportional to the betas, if daily returns are random. Thus, beta-adjusted returns should all tend to 1.0, while volatility-adjusted returns should be correlated with volatility itself and with beta.

To put this in a different way, in a normal, average world:

There should not be wide disparities in beta-adjusted returns for the three portfolios; that is, each portfolio should be near its beta coefficient. There should not be wide disparities in the cross-correlations between those residuals. Long-term volatility, measured here as standard deviations of linear regression residuals, should be positively correlated with betas.

The first three of the four claims described in Part I and reiterated at the beginning of this installment appear to violate these three principles. First, late-week returns exceed those implied by EOW/MOW portfolios' betas. Second, because of the very negative correlation between the respective residuals of EOW/MOW and BOW/EOW, there is a wide disparity in correlations. Third, because of the very low volatility in midweek returns and the high volatility in early-week returns, the distribution of volatilities, measured as standard deviations of the regression residuals, is negatively correlated with betas.

In the following chart, I have presented idealized "normal" results in the two darker panels on the left and right, and actual results for Fama-French Utilities in the center. The left column of charts is one cherry-picked result of randomized Utility returns. The right column of charts is a cherry-picked result of randomized returns set between an arbitrary -1% and 5% daily.

Chart D. Actual returns appear to depart from typical randomized returns in at least three key respects. (Author calculations, Kenneth French data)

The top row of charts shows beta-adjusted returns. The center panel clearly has more extreme outcomes than the other examples. This disparity between actual and randomized outcomes is a result that is repeated no matter how many times I run it.

In the bottom row of charts, I squeezed in the cross-correlations of residuals (in blue, grey, and orange) and, on the far-right side, in yellow, the correlation between long-term volatilities and betas. Again, we can see the more extreme and disorderly nature of cross-correlations in the residuals and, in yellow, the strong negative correlation between long-term volatilities and betas. Producing the outcomes that we find in the actual data with randomized data is not especially difficult to produce but neither is it typical.

In the following chart, I have cherry-picked examples in which randomized results look more like actual outcomes.

Chart E. Some metrics, except for beta-adjusted returns can be duplicated using randomized returns. (Author calculations, Kenneth French data)

On the left-hand side, we can see that there is a strong negative correlation between volatilities and betas (in yellow), and on the right-hand side, we can see the strong dispersion caused by a positive correlation (in the grey and blue lines). I have found it difficult to generate both conditions in a single, randomized sample and, of course, impossible to generate with all three conditions, because of the disparity in long-term returns.

The following is an example in which something approximating actual conditions has been created by a single randomized data set, in this case on the example on the left, which has a wide dispersion of residual correlations and a negative correlation between volatilities and betas (in yellow).

Chart F. It is possible to occasionally produce 2 of the 3 key metrics using randomized data. (Author calculations, Kenneth French data)

I am not entirely confident that these are the right metrics to measure these anomalies, and even if they were, I do not know how to test them rigorously. Nor am I sure whether they should ultimately be treated separately or collectively.

At the level of intuition, that one of the portfolios grows exponentially and the other two are inversely correlated with one another seems like more than coincidence.

Modelling scenarios in which all of the main conditions hold true has been difficult. I have created a very simple model using the rules outlined in this series in order to generate possible outcomes. A, B, and C are proxies for BOW, MOW, and EOW. A is set to grow at a random rate, B is set to grow around a constant rate relative to A, and C is set to grow (relative to B) at inverse the A/C rate the week before, plus a small, but slightly positive, random rate.

That produced outcomes such as the following over the very short-term (here, 30 weeks).

Chart G. A very simple model can produce realistic outcomes over very short term. (Author calculations)

B/A grows at a constant rate, C/B grows at a high rate, A/C grows at a negative rate, similar to the Weekend Effect, and C/B and A/C move inversely relative to one another. But, I am not sure if it is possible for a model this simple to check off all of the required outcomes. For example, the smoothness of B/A in the model produced a very low and unrealistic beta coefficient. I could not find a way to raise the beta for B/A to a more realistic level without eliminating its exponential character.

Moreover, if you extend the series out further, it begins to lose much of its character, as illustrated in the chart below. C/B and A/C are almost perfectly in balance (as shown by PortfolioX), which is not at all realistic, and the green line, representing the market as a whole, grows at too exponential a rate.

Chart H. Extending the model out over more realistic durations weakens the simple model's ability to simulate intraweek returns. (Author calculations)

If I try to lag C/B's "reaction function" relative to A/C, this seems to create a condition that violates another constant, which I have not mentioned yet. That constant is the relationship between the week-on-week rates of change in C/C, B/B, and A/A, for example, the rates of change from Friday to Friday, Wednesday to Wednesday, and Monday to Monday.

That is, the EOW/EOW of one period should 'predict' the next BOW/BOW, which should 'predict' the next MOW/MOW, which should predict the next EOW/EOW ad infinitum. What is more, the most 'predictive' relationship is EOW/EOW's relationship with the following BOW/BOW, because, I believe, they have the most significant overlap in time (largely because the beginning of one week follows exactly one trading day after the end of the previous week). In any case, whether you use actual historical values or randomized historical values, the highest correlation is always the relationship between EOW/EOW and the subsequent BOW/BOW (in the 1885-2023 Dow Jones series, a 0.80 correlation, although this seems to fall somewhat in later years because of longer weekends, i.e., Saturdays were no longer trading days).

By modifying the reaction built into the model illustrated above by lagging C/B's reaction to earlier A/C values, I appear to have inadvertently lowered this basic correlation between C/C and subsequent A/A. But, if I lag and smooth that reaction and then boost the signal by squaring the inverse of the previous A/C outcomes over a given period, I get much more satisfying results all around.

B/A grows at a near-constant rate, C/B grows at a higher and more volatile rate, A/C grows inversely to C/B (overall and with respect to regression residuals), and X (the market minus B/C, or A/C plus C/B) is more volatile than B/A.

Chart I. Increasing the reactiveness of late-week returns produces somewhat more realistic patterns. (Author calculations)

And, it restores the correlation between C/C and A/A, as illustrated in the following sample.

J. Increasing the reactiveness of late-week returns restores Friday/Friday changes' ability to predict Monday/Monday returns. (Author calculations)

The one problem that remains is the low beta coefficient for B/A, near 0.00 rather than 0.33. I have not been able to solve that problem without creating others.

Conclusion

From my perspective, assuming that what I am reporting in this article is anything new, the two main problems are determining a) whether or not these anomalies are genuinely anomalous and b) how to develop a model that encompasses all of the necessary conditions.

In Parts 1 and 2, I have listed four basic conditions of such a model:

EOW/MOW > MOW/BOW > BOW/EOW over the long haul. EOW/MOW and BOW/EOW's growth rates should be inversely correlated. MOW/BOW should grow at a relatively constant rate over the long term. EOW/MOW, MOW/BOW, and BOW/EOW's weekly beta coefficients should be something very close to 43:37:20.

In Part 3, we have added a fifth basic condition:

5. EOW/EOW should have a highly predictive relationship with BOW/BOW.

More tentatively are a second set of conditions which were also presented in this current installment:

6. There should not be wide disparities in beta-adjusted returns for the three portfolios; that is, each portfolio should be near its beta coefficient.

7. There should not be wide disparities in the cross-correlations between those residuals.

8. Long-term volatility, measured here as standard deviations of linear regression residuals, should be positively correlated with betas.

Under the self-aggrandizing assumption that these are genuinely heretofore unobserved phenomena, and combining that assumption with my inability to satisfactorily explain or model these phenomena, it is probably necessary to amend, and certainly necessary to augment, these two sets of conditions.

Parallel to that, it is necessary to rigorously test any of the claims that have been made here that are genuinely new. As any statistician can see from this article, I am unable to provide any useful suggestions as how to devise a plan for how to do that.

If these claims are new, if they can withstand statistical testing, and if they can be modelled satisfactorily, then hypotheses can be formulated and theories concocted. As discussed in Part 1, it is possible that trading strategies or products could be designed around some or all of these effects.

In sum, I think these observations are new, I think they are probably not random, and I am eager for others to either point out how they are not new or how they are incorrect or, alternatively, to test, model, and explain them.