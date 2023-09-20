Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Strange Patterns In Intraweek Returns - Part 3

Sep. 20, 2023 5:30 AM ET
John Overstreet
Summary

  • In intraweek returns, all beta-adjusted returns should be 1 in a world of random daily returns, but they have almost always been extremely dispersed.
  • Volatility in detrended intraweek portfolios should be positively correlated with, but flatter than, concomitant intraweek beta coefficients, but instead they have been inversely correlated.
  • Dispersions in cross-correlations of detrended intraweek portfolios should be relatively narrow but have tended to be large.
  • Modeling a reaction function in which late-week returns overreact inversely to previous early-week (i.e., Weekend Effect-related) returns produces realistic but imperfect results.
  • These anomalies require more rigorous testing and modeling to be substantiated as nonrandom phenomena.

Calendar close up

Roman Valiev/iStock via Getty Images

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, we saw that four conditions appear to hold in long-term daily returns of Fama-French data from 1926 to 2023 and in the Dow Jones Industrial Average from 1885-2026, when

This article was written by

I study markets from a long-term historical view, especially the interaction between yields and inflation across all major asset classes. I have a bachelor's degree in political science, history, and intelligence analysis, and a master's in political theory. My Seeking Alpha articles have been mentioned in Marketwatch and Real Clear Markets. I have lived in Asia for twenty years.

