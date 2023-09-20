Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Merck: Secure A Safe 8% Annualized Return For The Next Decade

Sep. 20, 2023 4:13 AM ET2 Comments
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
156 Followers

Summary

  • Merck's strong performance in the past two years, driven by Keytruda and Lagevrio, has outperformed the market by an impressive 52%.
  • MRK's acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences signals its effort to diversify beyond Oncology and Vaccines, strategically preparing for the Keytruda patent expiration in 2028.
  • The company is set to achieve a 5% annualized EPS growth, maintaining stable profitability, and offering a secure 2.71% dividend, with dividend annual growth of 5-6%.
  • Based on my analysis, MRK's stock is projected to reach $189 by 2032, implying a potential annualized return of 7.5% - 8.5%, including dividends.
Merck Fails To Collect Revenue Claimed

Erik S. Lesser

Investment Thesis

Merck (NYSE:MRK), a prominent multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences corporation with a robust portfolio of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and healthcare solutions. In 2023, Merck truly made its mark by ascending to the 4th position among the pharmaceutical industry's most valuable brands. Its brand

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
156 Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 4:23 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (65)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you've found the article to be interesting or helpful, and you'd like to stay updated on my future articles, consider hitting the "follow" button.

I'd also greatly appreciate hearing your thoughts, suggestions, or any questions you may have about my analysis.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 4:28 AM
Comments (7.61K)
Excellent overview. MRK is my second largest holding for this reason. Now following you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.