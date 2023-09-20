Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Philips: A Healthcare Leader But A Very Risky Investment

Summary

  • Philips faces significant challenges and controversies, including the results of a forced recall of ventilators and respiratory devices, leading to financial provisions and damage to its brand reputation.
  • The company remains a major player in the healthcare equipment market, which should drive growth of mid-single digits through the end of the decade.
  • It has ambitious financial targets and margin expansion goals, driven by its commitment to innovation and cost-efficiency improvements.
  • Philips faces financial headwinds, with a weak balance sheet and ongoing lawsuits related to the recall issue.
  • Despite its growth and margin improvement potential, the current risks and overvaluation suggest there may be more attractive investment opportunities in the market.
Investment thesis

I initiate my coverage of The Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) with a Hold rating following my in-depth research of the company and the underlying healthcare equipment industry.

While once a prominent player in the market, Philips has faced significant

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk is an independent research analyst (of equities and market developments) focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. Articles and analyses will be published exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Built upon his professional experience and personal interests, the primary sectors of analysis are semiconductors, cybersecurity, other technology, fashion & apparel, and consumer staples.The goal of the articles is not to make quick gains but long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Have bought when the trend changed in share price, but regarding the company. It has been poorly run in terms of M&A. My father works there in the Dutch department and told me about a lot of failures in American acquisitions. The Dutch department is much more solid though with higher quality products and less regulatory trouble.
Agree. It is very risky. Have a small holding, +55%. But used to have larger holding a few years ago and lost lot of money.

Thanks /
@Keops Still a nice profit on your remaining position! Simply not worth adding to it today.

Thanks for your comment and good luck!
