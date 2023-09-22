Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
100 Billion Reasons You Need To Own Microsoft

Sep. 22, 2023 7:30 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)4 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Microsoft owns 33% of OpenAI, and ChatGPT 4 now has 720 plugins available, allowing it to access the internet, search scientific studies, Wolfram Alpha, scan PDFs, and create charts.
  • ChatGPT 4+ is a potentially revolutionary research and productivity tool that Microsoft is already incorporating into new subscriptions and planning to roll out enhanced Office365 products this year.
  • Evercore ISI estimates that OpenAI integration into its products could boost MSFT's annual sales by $100 billion by 2027, increasing sales growth from 13% annually to 20%.
  • Microsoft's earnings growth rate could soar from 12% to 26%, increasing today's 2030 potential total return consensus from 105% to 340%.
  • Microsoft is trading at a 16% premium and pricing in most growth through 2025. This article shows you at what price Microsoft is a reasonable buy and what price you should back up the truck to potentially achieve 561% total returns.
heap of US Dollar bills, money background. Top view of business concept on background with copy space

Mykola Sosiukin

This is part 6 of a 10-part series on safely and prudently investing in AI, the potential future of everything. The series will be completed in September.

Comments (4)

RasmusT profile picture
RasmusT
Today, 8:48 AM
Premium
Comments (38)
What are the potential costs for MSFT to incorporate GPT4 into the Office package? Currently, it seems relatively expensive to run GPT4 and that probably has some effect on the margins if they were to implement it in the near-term.
saltymogul profile picture
saltymogul
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (380)
Such hyperbole. But, alas! One only needs one reason and it’s spelled: Fundamentals
s
sophocles
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments (275)
MSFT Microsoft deal to acquire ATVI Activision Blizzard gets preliminary approval from UK regulators.
saltymogul profile picture
saltymogul
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (380)
@sophocles yes we already learnt
