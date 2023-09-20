Snowflake: The Rally Is Just Getting Started - Don't Miss It This Time
Summary
- Snowflake Inc. stock has yet to benefit significantly from the generative AI boom that saw other AI infrastructure and SaaS stocks surge and keep their relative highs in 2023.
- SNOW's high-growth valuation is a mystery to value investors, but not for growth-focused investors, given its best-in-class "A+" growth grade.
- Snowflake faces tough competition from Databricks and challenges from Google Cloud. However, its consumption-based business should see a more robust recovery in the second half.
- While I was more cautious in May 2023, I gleaned SNOW could enter into a more robust uptrend recovery moving ahead, suggesting much-improved buying sentiments.
- Therefore, it's time for buyers still watching for an opportunity to consider striking at the current levels.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
I last updated investors in leading data cloud company Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in May, assigning SNOW a Hold/Neutral rating. That thesis has panned out according to my expectations, as SNOW has performed in line with the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous article.
As such, it's clear that SNOW has yet to experience the significant benefits from the generative AI boom that lifted the AI infrastructure stocks. In addition, pure-play AI SaaS stocks like C3 [AI] and Palantir (PLTR) have also benefited from the AI boom, even though near-term monetization remains questionable.
Despite that, I believe it's justified why investors have not lifted SNOW's valuation, notwithstanding its best-in-class "A+" growth grade, as seen above. SNOW's "D-" valuation grade suggests it remains priced at a premium relative to its peers, indicating significant optimism is reflected.
However, it's crucial to consider Snowflake isn't a SaaS stock per se, as its business model is primarily consumption-based. As such, the ongoing cloud optimization has hurt its near-term growth cadence, increasing the execution risks to justify its high-growth valuation.
Therefore, I wasn't surprised that discussion about progress in its customers' optimization was a key feature in its fiscal second-quarter or FQ2 earnings call and a recent Goldman Sachs (GS) conference attended by CFO Mike Scarpelli.
Hence, it likely reassured investors that the company highlighted that it had experienced an improvement in customers' commitment through July, suggesting we should expect a more robust consumption cadence moving ahead.
However, competitive headwinds against its main rival, Databricks, could still ruffle feathers. Snowflake management acknowledged the underlying expertise in Databricks' data science capabilities. However, Snowflake has confidence that the TAM is big enough to accommodate the growth of Snowflake and Databricks.
Furthermore, Snowflake has benefited from its partnerships with Amazon Web Services or AWS (AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (MSFT), leveraging its multi-cloud value proposition. However, Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL) remains a much tougher nut to crack as the Thomas Kurian-led cloud computing unit attempts to compete aggressively with Snowflake's offerings.
As such, I believe investors must pay close attention to the inroads made by Google Cloud as the company ramps up and further integrates its AI offerings. In addition, Databricks was also reported to be investing aggressively to catch up with Snowflake, which could impact Snowflake's profitability trajectory. Despite that, Databricks appears to have garnered a high valuation based on its most recent funding round, which could also support the market's perception of SNOW's high-growth valuation.
SNOW buyers have robustly held their March 2023 lows ($130 level), suggesting the worst selloff in SNOW is likely over.
In addition, the recent pullback from its June highs ($195 level) was well supported, as buyers returned as it formed its August lows ($143 level). As such, it helped create a higher low market structure for SNOW, bolstering my confidence that SNOW is likely on its way to recovering its uptrend bias.
However, my bullish thesis is still developing, requiring buyers to help maintain SNOW's August lows firmly. That said, I gleaned that buying sentiments in SNOW have improved markedly, suggesting investors are increasingly confident in the company's execution as market conditions improve.
As such, the risk/reward profile supports my thesis that momentum buyers could return, helping lift SNOW upward to re-test and break through its June highs potentially.
Rating: Upgraded to Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, PLTR, GOOGL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments