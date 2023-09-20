Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Labor Dispute Lights Up YouTube's Role In Google's Search For Consumer Entertainment Time

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • The writer and actor strike has been going on for several months, hindering the production and release of new content.
  • Streaming platforms are slowing down their new release rate and it becomes harder for them to keep their subscribers engaged.
  • Entertainment demand will shift towards other streaming content and sports.
  • YouTube is set to benefit from this situation thanks to its ongoing production of new content and the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Video streaming su internet. Mani dell"uomo che utilizzano il computer portatile per lo streaming e la visione di film online, serie TV, concerti dal vivo, spettacoli o tutorial. Concetto di streaming digitale live basato su abbonamento.

tsingha25/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's been all over the news for months that actors and writers are striking in Hollywood. Recently, new headlines were coming out about resuming talks between writers and studios, after more than 140 days of

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.45K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
Doan_2020
Today, 6:25 AM
Comments (145)
I spent most of my free time on YouTube anyway without Premium of course.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.