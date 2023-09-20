Investor Sentiment And Stock Market Timing
Summary
- Fear is a highly evolved emotion in humans, and tracking fear in the investing community helps judge the stock market's position.
- The AAII bull-bear differential and the nominal put:call ratio indicate a bullish bias in the market.
- The NAAIM exposure index suggests the market is at the start of a major bull move, not the end.
Fear is the most highly evolved emotion in humans - everyone experiences it. Tracking the level of fear in the investing community helps us judge where the stock market is relative to its highs and lows. History doesn’t repeat itself, but people tend to repeat history. Maximum fear (of losing) is found near market lows, while “fear of missing out” (i.e. greed) occurs near market tops. That is where the old saying "the market climbs a wall of worry" comes from.
The AAII (American Association of Individual Investors) bull-bear differential has started bouncing off a level which has marked major market lows in 2003 and 2009. This level of fear is what one sees early in a bull run, not close to the end of a bull market.
The nominal put:call ratio has made a new up-spike (black oval) which correspond to local lows in the SPX. This level of fear demonstrates a bullish bias in the market.
Maxima in the nominal weekly put:call ratio when associated with an up-spike in the 10-day MA correspond to bottoms in the SPX 90% of the time. This fear level is more representative of a bottom than it is of a top.
The NAAIM (National Association of Active Investment Managers) exposure index is behaving like it does at the start of major bull moves, not like it does at the end.
There is enough worry in the market to keep it climbing higher. The seasonally weak period we are in (September-October) is a good time to buy broad-spectrum ETFs such as SPY and QQQ.
During my 44-years of investing, I have come to understand that the only constants in the stock market are fear and funds (money), and that Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) provides the best description of how money moves through the economy.
In partnership with David Huston, and in association with Alan Longbon we search for and analyze repetitive sentiment and fund-flow-based patterns in the stock market's price history. My four decades of experience in the market have taught me to not trade "for the sake of trading". Identifying, and staying with the primary trend is key to wealth accumulation. We use a variety of investment instruments such as stocks, ETFs, and options to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.
