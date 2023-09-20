Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AGCO: Cultivating Success In Deere's Backyard

Sep. 20, 2023 7:18 AM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)DE4 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AGCO Corporation is becoming a strong competitor in the agriculture industry, owning top tractor brands and catching up in cutting-edge technologies.
  • The company benefits from tailwinds such as global population growth, increasing demand for protein, and the need for equipment upgrades.
  • AGCO has an aggressive expansion strategy, aiming to achieve $1 billion in precision sales and $1.5 billion in Fendt sales by 2025.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Fendt

G0d4ather/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about a company that makes me mildly nervous. That company is the Georgia-based AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Its much larger peer, Deere & Company (DE), is one of my

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.54K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

t
tlapp
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (5.74K)
Thanks for the article. I had been watching this for a while and did recently initiate a position. Particularly interested in the potential for the precision equipment.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 8:03 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.82K)
@tlapp Good luck and thanks for stopping by!
p
pdrozin
Today, 7:55 AM
Premium
Comments (2.13K)
Thanks again for your usual and regular quality articles! Always nice to get some new ideas in the wheelhouse.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 8:02 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.82K)
@pdrozin I highly appreciate your kind words! Thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.